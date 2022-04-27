Kolesnikov Posts Another World-Leading 50 BK on Day 4 of Russian Champs

2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 24-29, 2022

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

Anton Chupkov roared to victory in the men’s 200 breast today at the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships, blasting a 2:07.79. He led a great field of breaststrokers, with Fellow star Kirill Prigoda taking 2nd in 2:08.35, while Aleksandr Zhigalov came in 3rd at 2:09.29. As he usually is, Chupkov was phenomenal on the back half of the race, splitting 32.55 and 32.78 on the last two 50s, for a 1:05.33 on the final 100. Prigoda was out 0.69 seconds faster than Chupkov on the first 50, splitting 29.10, but was out-split by Chupkov on each of the remaining 50s.

Kliment Kolesnikov rewrote his own world-leading time in the men’s 50 backstroke, tearing to a 23.93. The swim scared the World Record, which Kolesnikov himself holds at 23.80 from last summer. Impressively, he won the race by nearly a second. Evgeny Rylov, who has recently received a 9-month ban from FINA, finished 4th in finals with a 25.11. Rylov won Gold in both the 100 and 200 back at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer.

Kolesnikov wasn’t satisfied with just one victory, however, going on to win the men’s 50 free final as well. Kolesnikov popped a 21.69 in the 50 free, clocking the #3 time in the world this year. Daniil Markov took 2nd in 21.85.

Nika Godun sped to victory in the women’s 100 breast final, clocking a 1:06.66. Godun used a speedy first 50 of 31.60 to get out to the lead, and then was able to tack on a 35.06 coming home.

Anna Chernysheva took the women’s 200 IM in 2:14.84, massively out-splitting the rest of the field on the backstroke leg with a 33.83 split. She also led the field in breaststroke, splitting a 38.26, though her freestyle wasn’t as great, coming in at just 33.57.

Anna Egorova won the women’s 400 free in 4:06.04.