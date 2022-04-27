Kolesnikov Posts Another World-Leading 50 BK on Day 4 of Russian Champs

2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 24-29, 2022
- Kazan, Russia
- LCM (50m)
Anton Chupkov roared to victory in the men’s 200 breast today at the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships, blasting a 2:07.79. He led a great field of breaststrokers, with Fellow star Kirill Prigoda taking 2nd in 2:08.35, while Aleksandr Zhigalov came in 3rd at 2:09.29. As he usually is, Chupkov was phenomenal on the back half of the race, splitting 32.55 and 32.78 on the last two 50s, for a 1:05.33 on the final 100. Prigoda was out 0.69 seconds faster than Chupkov on the first 50, splitting 29.10, but was out-split by Chupkov on each of the remaining 50s.
2021-2022 LCM Men 200 Breast
Stubblety-Cook
2:07.00
|2
|Anton
Chupkov
|Rus
|2:07.79
|04/27
|3
|Yu
Hanaguruma
|JPN
|2:07.99
|03/05
|4
|Ryuya
Mura
|JPN
|2:08.11
|03/05
|5
|Arno
Kamminga
|NED
|2:08.22
|04/03
Kliment Kolesnikov rewrote his own world-leading time in the men’s 50 backstroke, tearing to a 23.93. The swim scared the World Record, which Kolesnikov himself holds at 23.80 from last summer. Impressively, he won the race by nearly a second. Evgeny Rylov, who has recently received a 9-month ban from FINA, finished 4th in finals with a 25.11. Rylov won Gold in both the 100 and 200 back at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer.
2021-2022 LCM Men 50 Back
Kolesnikov
23.93
|2
|Robert
Glinta
|ROU
|24.49
|04/10
|3
|Mark
Nikolaev
|RUS
|24.70
|04/27
|4
|Ryosuke
Irie
|JPN
|24.83
|03/04
|4
|Andrew
Jeffcoat
|NZL
|24.83
|02/26
Kolesnikov wasn’t satisfied with just one victory, however, going on to win the men’s 50 free final as well. Kolesnikov popped a 21.69 in the 50 free, clocking the #3 time in the world this year. Daniil Markov took 2nd in 21.85.
2021-2022 LCM Men 50 Free
Liendo
21.63
|2
|Hexin
Yu
|CHN
|21.68
|09/26
|3
|Kliment
Kolesnikov
|RUS
|21.69
|04/27
|4
|Benjamin
Proud
|GBR
|21.72
|03/12
|5
|Michael
Andrew
|USA
|21.73
|03/05
Nika Godun sped to victory in the women’s 100 breast final, clocking a 1:06.66. Godun used a speedy first 50 of 31.60 to get out to the lead, and then was able to tack on a 35.06 coming home.
Anna Chernysheva took the women’s 200 IM in 2:14.84, massively out-splitting the rest of the field on the backstroke leg with a 33.83 split. She also led the field in breaststroke, splitting a 38.26, though her freestyle wasn’t as great, coming in at just 33.57.
Anna Egorova won the women’s 400 free in 4:06.04.
Russia winning all 3 backstroke events at worlds
Bet.
i thought they were banned
deleted
chupkov’s time isn’t world leading, as zsc was 2:07.00 in december
Kolesnikovs raw speed in the backstroke is kinda ming boggling.
And while I understand this meet became the sudden priority of the Russian season with little notice, Rylov seems to just be phoning it in. I have a sneeking suspicion that he might go tye Sergey Karjakin* route of throwing his career in the dumpster to be a martyr for Putin’s regime instead.
* Since I realize many may not know who he is, Sergey Karjakin is a Ukrainian-Russian former chess prodigy who challenged Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2016. Born in Simferpol in Crimea, he has ties to Putin’s regime and in 2009 became a Russian citizen and became an outspoken supporter of Putin, supporting… Read more »
Did not expect to see Karjakin referenced here! But I could absolutely see that with regard to Rylov’s career, such a shame
I thought chupkov retired?
he said he was coming out of early retirement, such a shame putin took away his chances and so many of his potential teamates to perform on the world stage