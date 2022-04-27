Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kolesnikov Posts Another World-Leading 50 BK on Day 4 of Russian Champs

Comments: 9

2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Anton Chupkov roared to victory in the men’s 200 breast today at the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships, blasting a 2:07.79. He led a great field of breaststrokers, with Fellow star Kirill Prigoda taking 2nd in 2:08.35, while  Aleksandr Zhigalov came in 3rd at 2:09.29. As he usually is, Chupkov was phenomenal on the back half of the race, splitting 32.55 and 32.78 on the last two 50s, for a 1:05.33 on the final 100. Prigoda was out 0.69 seconds faster than Chupkov on the first 50, splitting 29.10, but was out-split by Chupkov on each of the remaining 50s.

2021-2022 LCM Men 200 Breast

ZacAUS
Stubblety-Cook
12/10
2:07.00
2Anton
Chupkov		Rus2:07.7904/27
3Yu
Hanaguruma		JPN2:07.9903/05
4Ryuya
Mura		JPN2:08.1103/05
5Arno
Kamminga		NED2:08.2204/03
View Top 22»

Kliment Kolesnikov rewrote his own world-leading time in the men’s 50 backstroke, tearing to a 23.93. The swim scared the World Record, which Kolesnikov himself holds at 23.80 from last summer. Impressively, he won the race by nearly a second. Evgeny Rylov, who has recently received a 9-month ban from FINA, finished 4th in finals with a 25.11. Rylov won Gold in both the 100 and 200 back at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer.

2021-2022 LCM Men 50 Back

KlimentRUS
Kolesnikov
04/27
23.93
2Robert
Glinta		ROU24.4904/10
3Mark
Nikolaev		RUS24.7004/27
4Ryosuke
Irie		JPN24.8303/04
4Andrew
Jeffcoat		NZL24.8302/26
View Top 44»

Kolesnikov wasn’t satisfied with just one victory, however, going on to win the men’s 50 free final as well. Kolesnikov popped a 21.69 in the 50 free, clocking the #3 time in the world this year. Daniil Markov took 2nd in 21.85.

2021-2022 LCM Men 50 Free

JoshCAN
Liendo
04/10
21.63
2Hexin
Yu		CHN21.6809/26
3Kliment
Kolesnikov		RUS21.6904/27
4Benjamin
Proud		GBR21.7203/12
5Michael
Andrew		USA21.7303/05
View Top 21»

Nika Godun sped to victory in the women’s 100 breast final, clocking a 1:06.66. Godun used a speedy first 50 of 31.60 to get out to the lead, and then was able to tack on a 35.06 coming home.

Anna Chernysheva took the women’s 200 IM in 2:14.84, massively out-splitting the rest of the field on the backstroke leg with a 33.83 split. She also led the field in breaststroke, splitting a 38.26, though her freestyle wasn’t as great, coming in at just 33.57.

Anna Egorova won the women’s 400 free in 4:06.04.

 

In This Story

9
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimguy4848
16 minutes ago

Russia winning all 3 backstroke events at worlds

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Swimguy4848
0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Swimguy4848
14 minutes ago

Bet.

3
0
Reply
dddddddd
Reply to  Swimguy4848
13 minutes ago

i thought they were banned

0
0
Reply
McKeown-Hodges-McKeon-Campbell
20 minutes ago

deleted

Last edited 19 minutes ago by McKeown-Hodges-McKeon-Campbell
0
0
Reply
McKeown-Hodges-McKeon-Campbell
23 minutes ago

chupkov’s time isn’t world leading, as zsc was 2:07.00 in december

0
0
Reply
IM FAN
30 minutes ago

Kolesnikovs raw speed in the backstroke is kinda ming boggling.

And while I understand this meet became the sudden priority of the Russian season with little notice, Rylov seems to just be phoning it in. I have a sneeking suspicion that he might go tye Sergey Karjakin* route of throwing his career in the dumpster to be a martyr for Putin’s regime instead.

* Since I realize many may not know who he is, Sergey Karjakin is a Ukrainian-Russian former chess prodigy who challenged Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2016. Born in Simferpol in Crimea, he has ties to Putin’s regime and in 2009 became a Russian citizen and became an outspoken supporter of Putin, supporting… Read more »

7
0
Reply
KoiFish
Reply to  IM FAN
25 minutes ago

Did not expect to see Karjakin referenced here! But I could absolutely see that with regard to Rylov’s career, such a shame

3
0
Reply
Swimmer210
33 minutes ago

I thought chupkov retired?

3
-1
Reply
swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  Swimmer210
15 minutes ago

he said he was coming out of early retirement, such a shame putin took away his chances and so many of his potential teamates to perform on the world stage

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!