Thackston McMullan (2024) Adds His Verbal Commitment to a Stellar Cal Class

High school junior Thackston McMullan from Cincinnati, Ohio, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley. I am honored to have the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career at this prestigious university. Thank you to Matt Bowe, Dave Durden, and Dave Marsh for the opportunity to swim for this amazing team. I am so grateful for all of those who have helped me get this point: coaches, teammates, friends, competitors, and most importantly, my parents who have made all of this possible. Go Bears 🐻”

McMullan, whom we named to the “Honorable Mention” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024, is the fourth public commitment to Cal. He will join #5 Lucca Battaglini, #7 Carter Lancaster, and Matthew Elliott in the class of 2028.

McMullan attends Saint Xavier High School and swims club for Cincinnati Marlins. He has an incredible range of events, from the 50 to the 1650 free, with the 100 and 200 fly thrown in for good measure. As a sophomore last season, he won the 500 free (4:26.58) and finished third in the 200 free (1:36.58) at the 2022 OHSAA Division 1 State Championships, earning PBs in both events. He followed that up with a stellar performance at the ISCA International Senior Cup, where he won the 50 free, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM and clocked lifetime bests in the 100 free (45.13), 50 fly (22.15), 100 fly (48.30), 200 fly (1:49.83), and 200 IM (1:50.94). This summer, he competed at Summer Junior Nationals in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly and swam best times in every event.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.48

100 free – 45.13

200 free – 1:36.58

500 free – 4:26.58

1000 free – 9:33.75

1650 free – 15:49.02

100 fly – 48.30

200 fly – 1:49.83

