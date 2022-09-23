Sprinter Matthew Elliott Verbally Commits to Cal for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matthew Elliott from Aptos, California, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and school career at the University of California Berkeley beginning in the fall of 2024. Thank you to my parents, my coach, and all my teammates that have pushed me to achieve this goal of mine. Go Bears 🐻!!”

Elliott swims for Soquel High School and Quicksilver Swimming. As a junior last high school season, he was runner-up in both the 50 free (20.62) and the 100 free (45.39) at CIF-Central Coast Section Championships. He then went on to the California State Championships and finished second in the 50 free (20.10) and third in the 100 (44.39). In club swimming, Elliott picked up a slew of then-best times at 2021 Winter Juniors West, placing 5th in the 50 free (19.89), 35th in the 100 free (45.05), and 81st in the 100 fly (49.84). He improved his 100 fly time three months later at Carlsbad Sectionals, where he won the 50 free (20.22), was runner-up in the 100 fly (48.05), and came in 10th in the 100 free (45.11). He also picked up PBs in the 200 free (1:40.50) and 100 back (51.97) at the meet. This summer, Elliott swam the 50 free (23.53), 100 free (53.20), and 100 fly (58.68) at Speedo Junior Nationals.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 19.89

100 free – 44.39

200 free – 1:40.50

100 fly – 58.05

Elliott plans to join the Cal class of 2028 in the fall of 2024. He will suit up for the Golden Bears with Carter Lancaster, #7 in the class of 2024.

