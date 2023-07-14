Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Canadian Open Water Swimmers Abby Dunford Pulls Out of World Championships

Comments: 7

Canadian swimmer Abby Dunford is the latest casualty from North of the Border to withdraw from the upcoming World Championships.

The American-born and American-trained 17-year-old has withdrawn from the women’s 10km event at the upcoming World Championships that begin this week in Fukuoka, Japan. She will be replaced by another 17-year-old, Bailey O’Regan.

O’Regan and Dunford train together with the Sarasota Sharks in Florida.

O’Regan finished 3rd at the Canadian Open Water Trials, which were held in April in the Cayman Islands. That already had her a spot at the World Championships in the 5km.

A Swimming Canada spokesperson confirmed Dunford’s withdrawal, but didn’t provide a reason for her absence.

The women’s 10km open water event will kick off at 8:00 AM on Saturday Fukuoka time, which is 7:00 PM Toronto time.

Canada has also lost a number of other swimmers from their World Championship roster, including Mabel Zavaros (injury) and Sydney Pickrem (personal), though Taylor Ruck (injury) has not been officially ruled out.

Steve Nolan
24 minutes ago

wait, how many Canadians swim in Sarasota?? I did not realize the Canadian high performance center had moved.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Steve Nolan
59 seconds ago

A bunch.

Dunford was born in the US. I think (*but am not 100%) that O’Regan was too.

Riser
31 minutes ago

@ Braden, As per Devin Heroux’s report from the Swimming Canada staging camp in Toyota City, Taylor Ruck is training with the team and plans to be a part of Canada’s relay teams.

be real
46 minutes ago

She tore her labrum

Truth
Reply to  be real
8 minutes ago

Stop posting things that aren’t true. You have no idea what you’re talking about.

Zippo
1 hour ago

Withdrawn from the worlds,
Abby Dunford steps aside,
O’Regan takes lead.

DK99
Reply to  Zippo
49 minutes ago

The idea of the poems may be annoying but this is objectively terrible lol

