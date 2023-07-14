Canadian Open Water Swimmers Abby Dunford Pulls Out of World Championships

Canadian swimmer Abby Dunford is the latest casualty from North of the Border to withdraw from the upcoming World Championships.

The American-born and American-trained 17-year-old has withdrawn from the women’s 10km event at the upcoming World Championships that begin this week in Fukuoka, Japan. She will be replaced by another 17-year-old, Bailey O’Regan.

O’Regan and Dunford train together with the Sarasota Sharks in Florida.

O’Regan finished 3rd at the Canadian Open Water Trials, which were held in April in the Cayman Islands. That already had her a spot at the World Championships in the 5km.

A Swimming Canada spokesperson confirmed Dunford’s withdrawal, but didn’t provide a reason for her absence.

The women’s 10km open water event will kick off at 8:00 AM on Saturday Fukuoka time, which is 7:00 PM Toronto time.

Canada has also lost a number of other swimmers from their World Championship roster, including Mabel Zavaros (injury) and Sydney Pickrem (personal), though Taylor Ruck (injury) has not been officially ruled out.