Matthew Chai Clocks 8:06 800 Free on Day 1 of Fullerton Sectional

2023 CA/NV SPEEDO SECTIONALS – FULLERTON

July 13-16, 2023

Janet Evans Swim Complex, Fullerton, CA

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile “2023 CA/NV Speedo Sectional”



The 2023 CA/NV Summer Sectional meet kicked off at the Janet Evans Swim Complex in Fullerton, CA yesterday.

Cal’s Matthew Chai won the men’s 800 free on Thursday with an 8:06.69. While that swim comes in about 3 seconds off his personal best of 8:03.44, which he swam last summer, it is a season best for the 19-year-old. The performance also marks Chai’s official achievement of the Olympic Trials of 8:09.69, for which the qualifying period began on November 30th, 2022.

It was Louisville Paige Kuwata who won the women’s 1500 free last night, swimming a 17:23.86. Kuwata has been as fast as 16:27.73 in the event, a time which she swam at the Olympic Trials Wave II in June of 2021 as a 16-year-old. Kuwata’s season best in the 1500 comes in at 17:00.45.

In the women’s 100 free, UCLA’s Brooke Schaffer posted a 56.51 to claim victory. She beat out San Diego State’s Meredith Smithbaker (56.89) in a close race. Funnily enough, Schaffer’s swim last night tied her lifetime best, which she had just swum 4 days earlier at the 2023 Los Angeles invite. Meanwhile, Smithbaker’s swim last night marks a new personal best. Her previous mark of 57.52 had stood since the summer of 2019.

Another Bruin, Ana Jih-Schiff, won the women’s 200 breast last night. Jih-Schiff clocked a 2:34.11, touching first by 1.5 seconds. The swim comes in just off her personal best of 2:33.88, which she swam at the end of May at the 2023 CA Speedo Grand Challenge.

Scarlet Aquatics 16-year-old Chloe Kim took the women’s 200 fly in 2:16.59. Kim took over half-a-second off her personal best of 2:17.26 with the swim. Kim was out pretty fast, swimming a 1:05.06 on the first 100m. She then split 35.44 on the 3rd 50 and 36.09 on the final 50, for a 1:11.53 on the 2nd 100m.

Of note, Scarlet 15-year-old Kathleen Turano came in 2nd last night with a 2:17.71. That was a massive performance for Turano, who entered the meet with a career best of 2:21.03.

16-year-old Harrison Smith out of Team Santa Monica won the men’s 200 fly in 2:05.75. The performance came after Smith swam a new personal best of 2:05.48 in prelims yesterday morning. Smith held his pace extremely well, going out in 27.91 on the 1st 50, then splitting 32.02, 32.88, and 32.94 respectively on the remaining 50s.

The men’s 200 breast went to Arizona State’s Evan Nail, who swam a 2:18.66. It was a truly massive personal best performance for the 19-year-old, who entered the meet with a lifetime best of 2:26.48 a Futures Championship last August. He swam a 2:20.29 in prelims yesterday, taking 6.19 seconds off his best time, then came took another 1.63 seconds off that time in finals.

In the men’s 100 free, Canadian Jaden Debruijin won in 52.37. Debruijin competes for Red Deer Swim Club in Alberta.