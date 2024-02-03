Ellie Taliaferro Leads Vanderbilt To Win Over Tulane On Senior Day

Vanderbilt vs Tulane

February 2, 2024

Nashville, Tennessee

SCY

Results PDF

The Vanderbilt women topped Tulane on Vanderbilt’s senior meet. Vanderbilt won 136.5-67.5.

Vanderbilt was led by Ellie Taliaferro who earned two individual wins on the day. Taliaferro first won the 200 IM in a 2:03.87. Later in the meet, she won the 100 free in a 51.64, about half a second ahead of teammate Abby Francis who touched in a 52.23.

Francis and Taliaferro teamed up for a win to close the meet in the 400 free relay. The team of Megan Ciezczak, Francis, Sophia Kosturos, and Taliaferro touched in a final time of a 3:30.66, winning by almost two seconds. Taliaferro had the fastest split of the field as she anchored in a 50.58.

Francis also helped the team to a win in the 200 medley relay. Kosturos, Faith Knelson, Aliana Stout, and Francis touched in a final time of a 1:43.29, winning by over four seconds. Knelson also picked up her own win as she won the 100 breast in a 1:02.82, wining by over four seconds.

Kosturos also won another event as she touched in a 55.90 in the 100 backstroke. Kosturos transferred to Vanderbilt for her 5th year of eligibility after spending her undergraduate career at UCLA.

Vanderbilt also swept the distance freestyle events. Mercedes Traba won the 500 free in a 5:03.59, winning by over six seconds. Kailia Utley won the 1000 free in a 10:30.64, about three seconds ahead of Tulane’s Ece Tanriverdi who touched in a 10:33.46.

Tulane earned two wins on the day. Andrea Zeebe won the 200 free in a 1:54.17, having a strong third 50 to overtake Vanderbilt’s Traba who touched in a final time of a 1:54.45.

Victoria Raymond also won an event for Tulane. Raymond swam to a final time of a 54.20 in the 100 fly, winning by over two seconds.

Other event winners: