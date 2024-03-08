Watch: Torri Huske Wins 100 Fly Battle vs. Regan Smith, Breaks Sarah Sjostrom’s PSS Record

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The star-studded women’s 100 butterfly final did not disappoint on Thursday night as American record holder Torri Huske held off Regan Smith for the victory, with both swimmers reaching the wall under the previous Pro Swim Series record (56.38) set by the legendary Sarah Sjostrom back in 2016.

Splits Comparison, Pro Swim Series Records

Sarah Sjostrom, Jan. 2016 Torri Huske, March 2024 26.51 26.03 56.38 (29.87) 56.13 (30.10)

Huske got her hand on the wall first in 56.13, which would have won the world title last month ahead of Germany’s Angelina Kohler (56.28). She has been as fast as 55.64 on her way to the world title in 2022 before bringing home bronze last summer in 56.61.

“I feel really good about where I am right now,” Huske said afterward. “I think that I’m on a good path right now. I knew Regan was going to swim a really fast race — she always does. I don’t really look at people during the race, but I knew she was right there.”

Smith posted a new lifetime best with her runner-up finish in 56.36, knocking a couple tenths off her previous-best 56.60 from last March’s Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale. She had the fastest final 50 in the field at 29.53, more than a second quicker than Huske (30.10). Smith now ranks 4th in the world this season behind Huske, Kohler (56.11), and Zhang Yufei (55.86).

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Top 8:

Leah Shackley was more than two seconds behind Huske with a 3rd-place finish in 58.39. The 17-year-old NC State commit owns a personal best of 57.98 from last summer.

Harriet Jones (58.50), Beata Nelson (58.54), Katerine Savard (58.63), and Dakota Luther (58.84) were all within half a second of Shackley.