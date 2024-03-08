WATCH: Simone Manuel Wins 200 Free By .01 From Lane Eight (Day 2 Westmont Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Day two of the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series was action-packed, featuring close races and a Pro Swim Series record. Simone Manuel kicked the night off with a win from lane eight, winning the 200 free in 1:57.80. Her training partner, Drew Kibler, would make it an ASU sweep of the 200 freestyles with a win in the men’s race (1:46.02).

Torri Huske broke an eight year old Pro Swim Series record in the 100 butterfly, taking down Sarah Sjostrom‘s (56.38) 2016 mark in 56.13. Watch those races and others from the second night, courtesy of NBC Sports and USA Swimming on YouTube.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8:

Simone Manuel claimed 200 free victory with a winning time of 1:57.80, touching 0.01 ahead of Brazil’s Maria Costa (1:57.81).

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Drew Kibler touched 1st in the 200 free final (1:46.02), eclipsing his U.S. Open marker (1:46.12) by 0.10.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King (2021)

(2021) US Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

Top 8:

World record holder Lilly King stopped the clock in 1:06.68 to win the women’s 100 breast, winning by over two seconds.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 58.58 – Adam Peaty (2017)

US Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Top 8:

Anton McKee grabbed hold of the men’s 100 breast early, leading from the start. He touched in a final time of 1:00.48, the only individual under the 1:01-barrier.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Top 8:

Torri Huske (AAC) – 56.13 Regan Smith (SUN) – 56.36 Leah Shackley (BRY) – 58.39 Harriet Jones (SW) – 58.50 Beata Nelson (WISC) – 58.54 Katerine Savard (TQ) – 58.63 Dakota Luther (TXLA) – 58.84 Andrea Sansores (UARK) – 1:00.20

Sarah Sjostrom‘s 8-year-old Pro Swim Series was taken down tonight, and two swimmers dipped under the mark. Torri Huske (56.13) touched 1st, her fastest time since 2022, with Regan Smith (56.36) swimming a new personal record for runner-up status.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Top 8:

Caeleb Dressel (51.27) recorded his fastest time since returning to the sport, securing victory over 2023 Worlds medalist Dare Rose (51.77).

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8:

World Junior Champion Leah Hayes put on a show for the home crowd, winning the 400 IM in 4:39.36.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)

U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Chase Kalisz secured a 400 IM win on his 30th birthday, touching in 4:13.52. David Johnston (4:14.94) and Jay Litherland (4:16.38) finished 2nd and 3rd.

