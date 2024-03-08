Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

MARCHand Madness As Leon Marchand Breaks NCAA Record With 4:06.18 500 Free

Comments: 3

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 4:06.32 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)
  • Pac-12 Record: 4:07.81 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:09.49, Trenton Julian, Cal (2021)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

TOP 8:

  1. Leon Marchand (ASU) – 4:06.18 (NCAA RECORD)
  2. Zalan Sarkany (ASU) – 4:09.19
  3. Rex Maurer (STAN) – 4:12.58
  4. Daniel Matheson (ASU) – 4:14.81
  5. Julian Hill (ASU) – 4:15.26
  6. Tyler Kopp (CAL) – 4:15.31
  7. Henry McFadden (STAN) – 4:18.35
  8. Preston Forst (STAN) – 4:20.93

Leon Marchand broke the NCAA record in the men’s 500 freestyle during his first individual event of the Pac-12 Championships as Marchand touched in a 4:06.18. That broke the previous record of a 4:06.32 that Florida’s Kieran Smith set at both 2020 and 2021 SECs.

MARCHAND, 2024 PAC-12s SMITH, 2020 SECS
SMITH, 2021 SECS
50 22.04 22.45 22.04
100 46.32 (24.28) 47.28 (24.83) 46.31 (24.27)
150 1:10.83 (24.51) 1:12.07 (24.79) 1:10.81 (24.50)
200 1:35.85 (25.02) 1:37.08 (25.01) 1:35.70 (24.89)
250 2:01.08 (25.23) 2:02.25 (25.17) 2:00.86 (25.16)
300 2:25.81 (24.73) 2:27.35 (25.10) 2:26.23 (25.37)
350 2:50.62 (24.81) 2:52.40 (25.05) 2:51.53 (25.30)
400 3:15.66 (25.04) 3:17.25 (24.85) 3:16.90 (25.37)
450 3:41.42 (25.76) 3:42.19 (24.94) 3:42.06 (25.16)
500 4:06.18 (24.76) 4:06.32 (24.13) 4:06.32 (24.26)

Marchand’s splits resembled Smith’s swim from 2021 SECs more than Smith’s swim from 2020, they were our almost the same to the hundredths to the 150 mark.

This is Marchand’s fourth NCAA record. Marchand already held the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM, all of which he swam at 2023 NCAAs. Marchand notably opted to swim the 500 free over the 200 IM today. With what looks like will be the team title in hand for Arizona State, it looks as if Marchand may be going for records in “secondary” events. This was Marchand’s third meet ever swimming the 500 freestyle. Today was a personal best by over a second and a half as his previous best was a 4:07.81.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kings of Leon
8 minutes ago

200 fly record could be in trouble

0
0
Reply
EverybodyWangChungTonight
27 minutes ago

If it wasn’t for that 2nd to last 50, he could have flirted with a 4:04… thats ridiculous

Last edited 26 minutes ago by EverybodyWangChungTonight
3
-2
Reply
Cfrankswim
38 minutes ago

1st

0
-3
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!