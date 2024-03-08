MARCHand Madness As Leon Marchand Breaks NCAA Record With 4:06.18 500 Free

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 – Kieran Smith , Florida (2020)

Pac-12 Record: 4:07.81 – Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:09.49, Trenton Julian , Cal (2021)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

TOP 8:

Leon Marchand broke the NCAA record in the men’s 500 freestyle during his first individual event of the Pac-12 Championships as Marchand touched in a 4:06.18. That broke the previous record of a 4:06.32 that Florida’s Kieran Smith set at both 2020 and 2021 SECs.

MARCHAND, 2024 PAC-12s SMITH, 2020 SECS SMITH, 2021 SECS 50 22.04 22.45 22.04 100 46.32 (24.28) 47.28 (24.83) 46.31 (24.27) 150 1:10.83 (24.51) 1:12.07 (24.79) 1:10.81 (24.50) 200 1:35.85 (25.02) 1:37.08 (25.01) 1:35.70 (24.89) 250 2:01.08 (25.23) 2:02.25 (25.17) 2:00.86 (25.16) 300 2:25.81 (24.73) 2:27.35 (25.10) 2:26.23 (25.37) 350 2:50.62 (24.81) 2:52.40 (25.05) 2:51.53 (25.30) 400 3:15.66 (25.04) 3:17.25 (24.85) 3:16.90 (25.37) 450 3:41.42 (25.76) 3:42.19 (24.94) 3:42.06 (25.16) 500 4:06.18 (24.76) 4:06.32 (24.13) 4:06.32 (24.26)

Marchand’s splits resembled Smith’s swim from 2021 SECs more than Smith’s swim from 2020, they were our almost the same to the hundredths to the 150 mark.

This is Marchand’s fourth NCAA record. Marchand already held the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM, all of which he swam at 2023 NCAAs. Marchand notably opted to swim the 500 free over the 200 IM today. With what looks like will be the team title in hand for Arizona State, it looks as if Marchand may be going for records in “secondary” events. This was Marchand’s third meet ever swimming the 500 freestyle. Today was a personal best by over a second and a half as his previous best was a 4:07.81.