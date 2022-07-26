Baylor Stanton, Addie Rose Bullock Highlight Georgia Senior State Championships

2022 Georgia LC Senior State Championships

July 22-24, 2022

Athens, Georgia

UGA Gabrielsen Natatorium

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Results on Meet Mobile: “Georgia LC Senior State Championships 2022”

Several of Georgia’s best took to the Gabrielsen Natatorium on the UGA campus last weekend at the Senior State Championships, with SwimAtlanta coming away with the top team performance and some quick swims across the board from a number of swimmers.

Gwinnett Aquatics’ Baylor Stanton, who has been incredibly busy of late after racing the GCSL Championships two weeks ago and then lighting up Georgia’s 14 & Under Age Group Championships last weekend, set three best times, highlighted by his effort in the 200 freestyle.

The 14-year-old clocked 1:54.62 in the 200 free to place sixth overall, moving up into 18th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. His best time coming into the meet was 1:55.47, set at the Atlanta Classic in May.

Stanton also swam to a time of 4:05.47 in the 400 free, lowering his previous PB of 4:06.82 and moving into 68th all-time among 13-14s.

He also dropped 12 one-hundredths from his PB in the 50 back down to 27.31, set last week, to move into a tie for seventh all-time among 13-14 boys.

In terms of event wins, it was Addie Rose Bullock of Stingrays Swimming leading the way, claiming four victories, including a triple on Sunday night.

Bullock, a 21-year-old who is a rising junior at Harvard, won the women’s 100 back (1:04.09) on Saturday before reeling off a trio of victories in the 200 back (2:16.17), 100 free (57.92) and 50 fly (27.43) on Sunday. Her swim in the 50 fly marked a new best time.

Also winning multiple events on the women’s side was 32-year-old veteran Leah Gingrich, who topped the 200 free (2:04.16) and 100 fly (1:02.06). Gingrich was representing Columbus Aquatic Club.

On the men’s side, SwimAtlanta’s Caleb Fry was the lone swimmer to win two events, claiming the 100 breast (1:02.76) and 200 breast (2:16.26), both lifetime best times. The 19-year-old, who is a Milligan University commit, also hit a PB in the 50 breast, clocking 29.22 to finish second behind Spartans Aquatic Club’s Kevin Hood (29.06).

Some current University of Georgia swimmers in action included Mia Abruzzo, Abby McCulloh, Rachel Stege and incoming freshman Olivia DellaTorre. Stege picked up a win in the women’s 400 free (4:19.41), and Abruzzo won the 200 IM (2:21.07).

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Women

SwimAtlanta, 1102.5 Stingrays Swimming, 468 Dynamo Swim Club, 442.5 Athens Bulldog Swim Club, 282 Aiken-Augusta Swim League, 279

Men