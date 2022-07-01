Winter Juniors Finalist Caleb Fry Headed to Milligan University for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caleb Fry of Cumming, GA has committed to swim for Milligan University’s class of 2026. He is a recent graduate of the Fideles Christian School and he is a year-round competitor with Swim Atlanta.

Milligan was a great opportunity for me. I wanted a school that had small class sizes, but also had a great swim team. The team was very friendly and made me feel welcome when I visited. I look forward to being a Milligan Buffalo!

Fry is a 2021 Winter Juniors East finalist. In December, he travelled to Greensboro to swim the 50 free, the 100 breast, and the 200 breast. He was 117th in the 50 free, 28th in the 100 breast, and 25th in the 200 breast. Fry went two seconds faster while swimming in the C-final of the 200 breast, winning the heat from the outside lane. He narrowly missed hitting the sub-2:00 benchmark, going a 2:00.00.

He also swam on Swim Atlanta’s 400 medley relay that finished 4th. His 100 breast split was a 55.25, which is 0.12 seconds faster than his best time. He went the time of 55.37 in March of 2021 at the Georgia Senior State Championship meet. The time qualifies him for the 2022 Winter US Open.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 55.37

200 breast – 2:00.00

50 free – 21.33

Fry will be a record-breaking recruit for the Buffalos. His 100 and 200 breast times fall well under the current team records. His 100 breast time is 1.7 seconds faster than Evan Alfano‘s record from 2012 and his 200 breast is 2.2 seconds faster than Alfano’s 2013 record. Fry would have been Milligan’s third-fastest 50 freestyler during the 2021-22 season.

His time would have taken the top spot at the 2022 Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships, while his 50 free would have also landed him in the A-final.

Additionally, he would have been an A-finalist in both breaststroke events at the 2022 NAIA championships.

Milligan has a strong recruiting year. This fall, Fry will be joined by Michael Cellucci, Zac Nelson, Ben Tomberlin, Jacob Miller, Spencer Hall, Jack Allen, Peter Gilbert, Adam Bengston, R.J. Brumit, and Jayden Bearden.

