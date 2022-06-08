Tennessee HS State Finalist R.J. Brumit Remains In-State With Milligan Commit

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

R.J Brumit of Kingsport, TN will remain in-state, announcing his decision to swim for Milligan University beginning in the 2022-23 season. Brumit is a senior at Dobyns Bennett High School and he represents Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee at the club level.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Milligan University. Milligan stood out to me due to its faith based mission and rapidly improving program. I want to thank all the teammates, coaches, and family members who helped me in this part of my journey! Go Buffs!

Brumit is a 2022 Futures Championships qualifier in the 100 breast and 100 fly. In February, he competed at the 2022 TISCA State Championships. He swam the 50 free, the 100 fly, and he was on Dobyns Bennett’s 200 medley and 400 free relays. He went a personal best time in prelims of the 100 fly, going a 51.04 and picking up a Futures cut. In finals, Brumit finished 8th (51.15).

He also went a personal best time in the prelims heats of the 50 free, clocking in at 21.57. He won the B-final, out-touching his opponent by 0.01 seconds. He anchored Dobyns Barrett’s 400 free relay in a 100 free time of 47.96 and he split a 22.37 50 fly on the medley relay that finished 7th.

Brumit earned his second Futures qualifying time in the 100 breast at the 2022 NCSA Spring Championships. He swam the 50 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 100 breast, and 100 fly. He went went personal best times in the 50 breast (26.36), 100 breast (58.50), and 50 fly (22.37).

He is also a Southeastern Athlete Committee member and an avid saxophone player. Brumit enjoys volunteering to play the National Anthem at swim meets.

Top SCY Times:

50 fly – 22.37

100 fly – 51.04

50 breast – 26.36

100 breast – 58.50

50 free – 21.57

Milligan University will welcome Brumit on campus in the fall of 2022. He will join the men’s team as one of the top sprinters. During the 2021-2022 season, he would have been the team’s third-fastest 50 freestyler behind Wiktor Perkowski and Cole Brusher. He also would have been third in the 100 breast behind Ben Hawkins and Aubin Dulin.

Milligan took home the title at the 2022 Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships. Brumit’s top times would have earned him a spot in the A-final of the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 breast.

The Buffs have already picked up commitments from freestylers Michael Cellucci and Jacob Miller. The three men will be members of the class of 2026.

