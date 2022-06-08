Denison Picks Up Commitment from Futures Qualifier Josh Thomas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Denison University has picked up a commitment from breaststroker Josh Thomas of Chantilly, VA for its class of 2026. Thomas is completing his senior year at Chantilly High School and swims year-round with the Potomac Marlins.

I am extremely excited and honored to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Denison University. The outstanding professors and incredible team culture left no question in my mind on where I wanted to be. I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, friends, and family who all helped me in this process and got me to this point. I can’t wait to see where the next four years take me. Go Big Red!!!

Thomas recently completed his high school swimming career at the 2022 Virginia High School 6A State Championships. The Chantilly High School senior swam the 100 breast and 500 free, making it back for finals swim in both races. He finished 13th in the 100 breast, clocking in at 58.97 and he was 6th in the 500 free. His prelims time of 4:38.15 was a new personal best.

Thomas also swam on Chantilly’s 400 free and 200 medley relay, finishing 8th and 11th, respectively. This was not his first State meet. Sophomore year, he qualified in the 100 breast and 500 free, where he touched 6th in finals in the 500 free. Thomas finished 5th in the 500 free junior year in a timed finals format.

Last month, Thomas travelled to Richmond to compete at the Speedo Sectionals meet. He swam the 100 and 400 free and the 200 breast. He jumped from 11th seed after prelims of the 200 breast to 6th in finals, dropping 0.8 seconds between the two sessions.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 57.79

200 breast – 2:06.73

200 free – 1:43.32

500 free – 4:38.15

1000 free – 9:38.58

This fall, Thomas will be joining the 2022 North Coast Athletic Conference Champions. Denison University beat Kenyon University by 5 points to win the conference title in nail-biting meet. The Big Red had six of the top ten point scorers, demonstrating the team’s impressive depth.

Thomas will likely contribute to the team’s points next year. His 100 breast time would have placed him ninth going into finals at the conference champs and his 200 breast would have earned him a spot in the A-final. Additionally, he would have earned spots in the B-final of the 200 and 500 free.

Denison sent 16 men to the NCAA Division III Championships. They placed third behind Emory and Johns Hopkins.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.