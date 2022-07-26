Aussies Infused With Additional Talent From Budapest To Birmingham

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are nearly upon us, with swimming starting on Friday, July 29th.

Four years ago on their home turf, Australia topped the overall medal table, reaping a title of 73 medals, including 28 gold.

Already this year, the green and gold Dolphins are coming off of a successful World Championships where they finished 2nd in the overall swimming medal table behind the United States. And, the nation is looking to do some additional damage, armed with a more robust arsenal of talent than what they brought to Budapset.

Among the Aussies who are making their elite international racing debut for 2022 is world record holder Ariarne Titmus.

Multi-Olympic gold medalist Titmus competed at the Aussie Trials earlier this year but revealed she would not be competing at the World Championships. Her teammate Emma McKeon also revealed she would be solely focusing on the Commonwealth Games.

Speedster Kyle Chalmers originally said he would bypass Budapest as well; however, the 24-year-old wound up competing in the individual fly events in Budapest and is still set to race in Birmingham.

Additional new entries to the Australian roster between Budapest and Birmingham include Minna Atherton and Holly Barratt. Atherton, a short course world record holder, is entered in the women’s 100m and 200m backstroke events for the Commonwealth Games while Barratt is slated to compete in the women’s 50m fly.

Below is the list of Australia’s roster additions between the World Championships and the impending Commonwealth Games.

Ben Armbruster

Minna Atherton

Holly Barratt

Chelsea Hodges

Bronte Job

Emma McKeon

Taylor McKeown

Alex Perkins

Kieran Pollard

Cody Simpson

Ariarne Titmus

Bradley Woodward

Joshua Young