Erika Pelaez’s 54.65 100 Free Launches Her From #38 to #7 All-Time Fastest 15-16

2022 US Summer Nationals

Erika Pelaez of Eagle Aquatics blasted a 54.65 in the women’s 100 free this morning at the 2022 U.S. Nationals, dropping nearly one second from her lifetime best and ranking herself 7th out of the all-time fastest 15-16 year-olds in the event.

The U.S. Junior National Team member turned 16 years old this month and her prelims swim today catapulted her from #38 to #7 on this list with her previous fastest time as a 15-16-year-old, 55.56 from August 2021. In Irvine, she took out the race fast in 26.20 on the first 50 meters, coming home in 28.45 to earn the 4th spot in the final tonight.

Pelaez had a very strong 2021 season. She was 14 years old at the beginning of that year when she swam her previous lifetime best 100 free time of 55.51, ranking herself #3 out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event.

100 Free Progression:

54.65 – July 2022

55.51 – March 2021

55.66 – August 2021

55.74 – April 2021

56.03 – February 2020

Pelaez’s swim this morning continues the pattern of young female sprinters having breakout swims in this event recently. Last week at the YMCA Nationals, 16-year-old Anna Moesch dropped a 54.33 100 freestyle. She is now ranked #5 all-time in her age group directly behind Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Champion in this event Simone Manuel. The United States is in the process of rebuilding its women’s 100 freestyle group as Manuel did not race this event at the Tokyo Olympics and Abbey Weitzeil was America’s highest finisher in 8th place. It looks like they have a few young swimmers getting ready to answer that call.