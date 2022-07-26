2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

TUESDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The first session of the 2022 U.S. Nationals kicks off this morning in Irvine. This morning’s prelims session features the 200 fly and 100 free. Times finals of the men’s 1500 free and women’s 800 free are also taking place today. The fastest heats of each event will swim in finals tonight, while the early heats of the distance events will be kicking off at 2:15pm local time.

Dakota Luther enters as the top seed in the women’s 200 fly, coming in at 2:07.85, which she swam earlier this year. With no Hali Flickinger or Regan Smith in the field, Luther has Texas teammates Emma Sticklen and Kelly Pash to contend with, as well as Arizona State’s Lindsay Looney and Australian Brittany Castelluzzo, all of whom have been 2:08.

U.S. World Championships Team member Trenton Julian is the top seed by a comfortable margin in the men’s 200 fly, entering with the 1:54.22 he swam at the International Team Trials in April, which also stands as his lifetime best. Julian’s former Cal teammate 19-year-old Gabriel Jett is the #2 seed, coming in with a 1:56.58.

The women’s 100 free will be one of the more interesting events of the day. The American women are in desperate need of new sprint aces who will be able to compete with Australia’s formidable sprint group on the international stage. Natalei Hinds comes in as the top seed today, entering at 53.55. Catie DeLoof is the only other swimmer in the field entered under 54 seconds, coming in at 53.77. Notably, 16-year-old Anna Moesch just swam a 54.33 at the LCM YMCA Nationals last week, but she’s not competing in Irvine this week.

Russian national and Stanford Cardinal Andrei Minakov leads the field in the men’s 100 free, entering at 47.71, just 0.01 seconds ahead of Zach Apple. At the International Team Trials, Apple didn’t have a great meet, missing out on the World Championships team, and swimming well off his personal bests. He was only 48.52 at Trials in April, so we’ll see what he has in the tank for this meet.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record – 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)

American Record – 2:04.14, Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open Record – 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)

(2021) LC Nationals Record – 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)

(2021) World Junior Record – 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

The 5th and final heat this morning saw a thrilling race between Dakota Luther, Kelly Pash, and Tess Howley. Luther led the heat, posting a 2:08.10, making her the top seed for tonight’s ‘A’ final. That came in just off her season best of 2:07.85, setting her up nicely for tonight. Long Island Aquatic Club 17-year-old Tess Howley was the lone teenager to qualify for the ‘A’ final, clocking a new lifetime best of 2:08.98, dipping under 2:09 for the first time in her young career. With the performance, Howley is now the #12 performer all-time in the 17-18 age group among Americans, and she’s just 17.

Arizona State’s Lindsay Looney didn’t waste an opportunity to push the pace, dominating heat 4 with a 2:08.80, just off her personal best of 2:08.40. Looney took the race out aggressively, splitting 1:01.06 on the first 100. She paid for it a bit on the back half, splitting 33.58 and 34.16 on the final two 50s, for a 1:07.74 on the 2nd 100.

Texas’ Emma Sticklen led the pace in heat 3, posting a solid morning swim of 2:09.45. Sticklen’s personal best of 2:08.41 was set at the Barcelona stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour back in late May. She had a phenomenal NCAA season this year, establishing a new yards personal best of 1:51.45 in the 200 fly.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record – 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

American Record – 1:51.51, Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Record – 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008)

LC Nationals Record – 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record – 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record – 52.04, Simone Manuel (2019)

U.S. Open Record – 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)

LC Nationals Record – 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)

World Junior Record – 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (2016)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)

American Record – 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record – 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)

LC Nationals Record – 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)

World Junior Record – 47.13, David Popovici (2022)

Top 8 Qualifiers: