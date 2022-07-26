Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16 Swimming & Divers Among Conference Finalists for NCAA Woman of the Year

A total of 16 swimmers and divers have been selected from their respective conferences as nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Earlier this month, 577 athletes were nominated from each of their respective schools for this award. Out of this 577, 30 of those athletes were nominated from a sport in which their primary conference does not sponsor, or they competed for an independent school. From the remaining 547, each conference selected at least one athlete. Conferences were allowed to select an additional athlete if at least one of the two athletes were either an international student-athlete or a woman of color.

Down from the original 547 student-athletes, 151 athletes now remain. The other 30 athletes will be narrowed down to five athletes by a committee on August 4th leaving 156 athletes remaining.

In the original 577 athletes, 46 were swimmers and divers, including five swimmers or divers that fell into the small category of 30 athletes not yet narrowed down. Now, from the 547 athletes which included 41 swimmers and divers, only 16 swimmers and divers remain.

In October, the Woman of the Year Selection Committee will narrow the list to 30 athletes including 10 athletes from each division. Then, the 30 women will be narrowed down to nine finalists consisting of three from each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will vote from the nine finalists and the winner will be announced in January 2023.

Notably, three conferences selected two swimming and diving athletes as their nominees. The Horizon League selected Susan LaGrand of Oakland University and Cydney Liebenberg of University of Illinois Chicago. The Pac-12 selected Brooke Forde of Stanford and Emma Nordin of Arizona State. The Sunshine State Conference selected Savannah Brennan of Florida Institute of Technology and Grace Sill of Florida Southern.

The 16 swimmers and divers selected by their conferences are:

NAME SCHOOL DIVISION CONFERENCE
Savannah Brennan Florida Institute of Technology DII Sunshine State Conference
Elizabeth Caird Saginaw Valley State University DII Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Zoe Chan The College Of New Jersey DIII New Jersey Athletic Conference
Brooke Forde Stanford University DI Pac-12 Conference
Ciara Franke University of California, San Diego DI Big West Conference
Ellen Gilbert Illinois Wesleyan University DIII College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin
Clio Hancock Emory DIII University Athletic Association
Sydney Harrington U.S. Naval Academy DI Patriot League
Macy Klein St. Catherine University DIII Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Susan Elizabeth LaGrand Oakland University DI Horizon League
Drew Lei-Alerta Sarah Lawrence College DIII Skyline Conference
Emmerson Ann Mirus Kenyon College DIII North Coast Athletic Conference
Emma Nordin Arizona State University DI Pac-12 Conference
Siena Senn Davidson College DI Atlantic 10
Grace Sill Sunshine State Conference DII Sunshine State Conference
Cydney Liebenberg University of Illinois Chicago DI Horizon League

The five swimmers and divers among the 30 athletes yet to be narrowed down are:

NAME SCHOOL DIVISION
Anna Miram Wingate University DII
Autumn D’Arcy California State University, Bakersfield DI
Kaitlyn Agger Wingate University DII
Kayla Tennant Queens University of Charlotte DII
Madelyn Moore University of Northern Colorado DI

The full list of 151 remaining athletes are:

Conference Name School Division Sport
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Kiara Perkins Alfred State College Division III Volleyball
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Ashley Schroeder Hilbert College Division III Basketball
America East Conference Courtney Coppersmith University of Maryland, Baltimore County Division I Softball
American Athletic Conference Michelle Joyce Temple University Division I Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
American Athletic Conference Ellie Leather University of Cincinnati Division I Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
American Rivers Conference Reagan Janzen Nebraska Wesleyan University Division III Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
American Southwest Conference Taylor Singleton East Texas Baptist University Division III Basketball
ASUN Conference Amani Johnson Kennesaw State University Division I Basketball
ASUN Conference Cortney VanLiew Florida Gulf Coast University Division I Beach Volleyball, Volleyball
Atlantic 10 Conference Kira Kopec University of Massachusetts, Amherst Division I Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Atlantic 10 Conference Siena Senn Davidson College Division I Swimming and Diving
Atlantic Coast Conference Jaeda Daniel North Carolina State University Division I Tennis
Atlantic Coast Conference Gabriela Leon University of Louisville Division I Outdoor Track and Field
Atlantic East Conference Caitlyn Dunn Marymount University (Virginia) Division III Lacrosse
Atlantic East Conference Ariana Pena Neumann University Division III Volleyball
Big 12 Conference Ayoka Lee Kansas State University Division I Basketball
Big 12 Conference Grace Lyons University of Oklahoma Division I Softball
Big East Conference Marija Jovicic DePaul University Division I Tennis
Big East Conference McKenna Keegan Villanova University Division I Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Big Sky Conference Darri Dotson Southern Utah University Division I Basketball
Big Sky Conference Pei-Hsuan (Patty) Kuo Weber State University Division I Tennis
Big South Conference Claudia Prieto Alcaide University of North Carolina Asheville Division I Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Big South Conference Julianna Sanchez Campbell University Division I Lacrosse
Big Ten Conference Kerry Abello Pennsylvania State University Division I Soccer
Big Ten Conference Amirah Ali Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, New Brunswick Division I Soccer
Big West Conference Ciara Franke University of California, San Diego Division I Swimming and Diving, Water Polo
Big West Conference Brooke Van Sickle University of Hawaii, Manoa Division I Beach Volleyball, Volleyball
California Collegiate Athletic Association Alexis Cardoza California State University, San Bernardino Division II Volleyball
California Collegiate Athletic Association Ayana Fields California State Polytechnic University, Pomona Division II Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Centennial Conference Elaina Clancy Dickinson College Division III Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
Centennial Conference Diarra Oden Johns Hopkins University Division III Basketball
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Shayla Morales Felician University Division II Cross Country
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Hanna Thrainsdottir Georgian Court University Division II Basketball, Outdoor Track and Field
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Bethany Henry Virginia State University Division II Volleyball
City University of New York Athletic Conference Chanel Jemmott Brooklyn College Division III Basketball, Softball
City University of New York Athletic Conference Lauren Kraker Baruch College Division III Tennis
Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Riley Cook Christopher Newport University Division III Soccer
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Alyssa Aragon North Park University Division III Softball
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Ellen Gilbert Illinois Wesleyan University Division III Swimming and Diving
Colonial Athletic Association Karson Harris Drexel University Division I Lacrosse
Colonial Athletic Association Lucy Porter Hofstra University Division I Soccer
Colonial States Athletic Conference Brittney Strauss Rosemont College Division III Softball
Commonwealth Coast Conference Erica Dimmick University of New England Division III Basketball, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer
Conference Carolinas Destiny Johnson Lees-McRae College Division II Basketball
Conference Carolinas Jami Tham Barton College Division II Basketball
Conference USA Nicole Lennon Rice University Division I Volleyball
Conference USA Audrey Tan University of North Texas Division I Golf
East Coast Conference Simone Parn University of the District of Columbia Division II Tennis
East Coast Conference Katie Titus Daemen University Division II Basketball
Empire 8 Sydney Przygoda Utica University Division III Basketball
Great American Conference Serena Gill Southern Arkansas University Division II Tennis
Great American Conference Autumn “Tymber” Riley Arkansas Tech University Division II Softball, Volleyball
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Elizabeth Caird Saginaw Valley State University Division II Swimming and Diving
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Laura De Marchi Michigan Technological University Division II Volleyball
Great Lakes Valley Conference Jamie Poppen Lewis University Division II Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Volleyball
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Rachel Sweeney Cedarville University Division II Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Emily Fagundo Regis College (Massachusetts) Division III Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Volleyball
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Sophia Chilczuk Seattle Pacific University Division II Soccer
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tennae Voliva University of Alaska Anchorage Division II Basketball
Gulf South Conference Celine Ritter Lee University Division II Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Gulf South Conference Evelina Teran University of Montevallo Division II Volleyball
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Kalin Hubble Defiance College Division III Softball
Horizon League Susan Elizabeth LaGrand Oakland University Division I Swimming and Diving
Horizon League Cydney Liebenberg University of Illinois Chicago Division I Swimming and Diving
Landmark Conference Clare Richards Catholic University Division III Lacrosse
Liberty League Julia Keogh Hobart and William Smith Colleges Division III Soccer
Little East Conference Kaitlyn Bernier University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth Division III Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer
Lone Star Conference Faith DeLaGarza Dallas Baptist University Division II Golf
Lone Star Conference Sarah Preston St. Edward’s University Division II Soccer
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Julia Ravenelle Worcester State University Division III Ice Hockey, Lacrosse
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rachel Hakes Fairfield University Division I Basketball
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Georgia Vargas Siena College Division I Water Polo
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Kenedy Schoonveld Hope College Division III Basketball
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Andrea Marie Morales Rogers State University Division II Softball
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Faith Rottinghaus Washburn University Division II Volleyball
Mid-American Conference Ivana Shah University of Akron Division I Golf
Mid-American Conference Stephanie Sherman University of Toledo Division I Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Sarah Reinert Alvernia University Division III Softball
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Elizabeth Chu Stevens Institute of Technology Division III Volleyball
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Averi Jordan DeSales University Division III Basketball
Middle Atlantic Conferences Esther Seeland Messiah University Division III Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Cathryn Lane Coppin State University Division I Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Midwest Conference Josie Klein Lake Forest College Division III Softball
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Macy Klein St. Catherine University Division III Swimming and Diving
Missouri Valley Conference Ashley Santos Illinois State University Division I Soccer
Mountain East Conference Malaika Kimmons West Virginia Wesleyan College Division II Basketball
Mountain East Conference Audrey Tingle West Liberty University Division II Basketball
Mountain West Conference Andrea Howard University of New Mexico Division I Softball
New England Collegiate Conference Ruth Aguilar Eastern Nazarene College Division III Volleyball
New England Small College Athletic Conference Sharde Johnson Colby College Division III Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
New England Small College Athletic Conference Erin Nicholas Middlebury College Division III Field Hockey, Lacrosse
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Karenna Groff Massachusetts Institute of Technology Division III Soccer
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Ari Marks Wellesley College Division III Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
New Jersey Athletic Conference Zoe Chan The College of New Jersey Division III Swimming and Diving
New Jersey Athletic Conference Jennifer LaRocca The College of New Jersey Division III Lacrosse
North Atlantic Conference McKenna Brodeur University of Maine, Farmington Division III Basketball, Soccer
North Coast Athletic Conference Giselle Bahena Hiram College Division III Softball
North Coast Athletic Conference Emmerson Ann Mirus Kenyon College Division III Swimming and Diving
Northeast Conference Angelia Rafter Central Connecticut State University Division I Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Northeast-10 Conference Jackie Brown Adelphi University Division II Field Hockey
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Megan Fast Benedictine University (Illinois) Division III Softball
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Simone Wilson Concordia University Chicago Division III Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Jena Berkland Concordia University, St. Paul Division II Soccer
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference D’Andra Morris University of Mary Division II Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Northwest Conference Maggie Fiocchi Linfield University Division III Tennis
Ohio Athletic Conference Alex Heishman John Carroll University Division III Lacrosse
Ohio Valley Conference Lindsey Carlson Eastern Illinois University Division I Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Olivia Weinel Shenandoah University Division III Basketball
Pac-12 Conference Brooke Forde Stanford University Division I Swimming and Diving
Pac-12 Conference Emma Nordin Arizona State University Division I Swimming and Diving
Pacific West Conference Lauryn Henderson Academy of Art University Division II Softball
Pacific West Conference Jodi Lillie University of Hawaii at Hilo Division II Soccer
Patriot League Sydney Harrington U.S. Naval Academy Division I Swimming and Diving
Patriot League Victoria Tran U.S. Naval Academy Division I Soccer
Peach Belt Conference Morgan Curley Young Harris College Division II Softball
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Jazmin Petrantonio Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Division II Field Hockey
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Kayleigh Pokrivka East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania Division II Lacrosse
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Alyson Johnson Waynesburg University Division III Tennis, Volleyball
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Megan Parker Westminster College (Pennsylvania) Division III Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Zoe Baker Colorado School of Mines Division II Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Yasmine Hernandez Colorado State University Pueblo Division II Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Skyline Conference Estee Brooks Yeshiva University Division III Cross Country
Skyline Conference Drew Lei-Alerta Sarah Lawrence College Division III Swimming and Diving
South Atlantic Conference Raya Coley Coker University Division II Basketball
South Atlantic Conference Savannah S Moorefield Lenoir-Rhyne University Division II Softball
Southeastern Conference Samantha Rose Drop University of Georgia Division I Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Southeastern Conference Trinity Thomas University of Florida Division I Gymnastics
Southern Athletic Association Cameron Zak Centre College Division III Soccer
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ciannah Correa Pomona-Pitzer Colleges Division III Soccer
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Sophie Srivastava Chapman University Division III Volleyball
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Kelly Jurden Texas Lutheran University Division III Softball, Volleyball
Southern Conference Emily Coltharp University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Division I Softball
Southland Conference Kaitlin Smith Houston Baptist University Division I Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Southwestern Athletic Conference Hannah White Jackson State University Division I Outdoor Track and Field
Southwestern Athletic Conference Ameshya Williams-Holliday Jackson State University Division I Basketball
State University of New York Athletic Conference Madison Mulder State University of New York at Geneseo Division III Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Sun Belt Conference Tiffany Arafi Coastal Carolina University Division I Golf
Sun Belt Conference Melissa Mayeux University of Louisiana at Lafayette Division I Softball
Sunshine State Conference Savannah Brennan Florida Institute of Technology Division II Swimming and Diving
Sunshine State Conference Grace Sill Florida Southern College Division II Swimming and Diving
The Ivy League Sylvie Binder Columbia University-Barnard College Division I Fencing
The Summit League Chloe Lamb University of South Dakota Division I Basketball
United East Conference Emelia Beldon Gallaudet University Division III Basketball, Soccer
University Athletic Association Clio Hancock Emory University Division III Swimming and Diving
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Sydney Schwitters University of Northwestern-St. Paul Division III Volleyball
USA South Athletic Conference Hannah Thompson Averett University Division III Softball
West Coast Conference Madison Shields Pepperdine University Division I Beach Volleyball, Volleyball
Western Athletic Conference Gianna Nicoletti Grand Canyon University Division I Softball
Western Athletic Conference Ane Olaeta California Baptist University Division I Basketball
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Callie Hoff University of Wisconsin-River Falls Division III Ice Hockey
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Rahdea Jarvis University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Division III Gymnastics

