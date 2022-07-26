Carl Bloebaum Clocks 52.50 100 Fly at Ohio Senior Champs, #6 All-Time 17-18 Boys

2022 Tim Myers Senior Championships

July 15-17, 2022

Mason Municipal Aquatic Center Mason, Ohio

Long course meters (LCM)

Video streams

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 OH OSI Tim Meyers LC Senior Championship”

Mason Manta Rays sprint star Carl Bloebaum fired off the fastest 100-meter butterfly time by an American teenager in the past three years last weekend at the Tim Myers Senior Championships in Mason, Ohio.

The 18-year-old Virginia Tech commit won the 100 fly final in 52.50, shaving a tenth off his previous best to take over the top time this season for his age while becoming the No. 6 performer all-time in the boys 17-18 national age group (NAG). The last U.S. teen to go that fast was recent Virginia Tech graduate Blake Manoff in 2019. Bloebaum also helped break a 17-18 NAG record by leading off the 200 mixed medley relay with a 26.42 backstroke leg, which ranks No. 9 this season among 18-year-old boys nationally. He posted two more personal bests in the 100 backstroke (56.63) and 50 freestyle (23.62) during the meet, placing second and third, respectively. Bloebaum reached the wall first in the 50 fly with a 24.39, about two-tenths slower than his personal best from April’s International Team Trials. His Manta Rays went on to sweep the boys, girls, and combined team crowns.

Manta Rays teammate Jessey Li, who blazed a 31.24 breaststroke leg on the record-breaking mixed medley relay team with Bloebaum, delivered an impressive time drop in the 200 breaststroke. The 17-year-old Yale commit earned a runner-up finish in 2:37.59, a Junior Nationals cut that took nearly four seconds off her previous best from last month. In the 100 breast, Li was just .13 seconds slower than her personal best from International Team Trials that leads the nation this season for her age. She also put up a personal best in the 100 free, where she again placed second.

Northern Kentucky Clippers 17-year-old Lainy Kruger hit two new Junior Nationals cuts en route to four individual victories. The University of Florida commit became the 11th-fastest performer in the 200 breast this season with a time of 2:35.70, more than three seconds faster than her previous best. ‘In the 200 fly, Kruger matched the Junior Nationals standard of 2:16.99, adding to her existing cuts in the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 free. She also tallied wins in the 200 free (2:04.37), 200 IM (2:20.71), and 100 free (57.17).

Logan Ottke of Mason Manta Rays joined Kruger and Li in achieving a new Junior Nationals standard in a breaststroke event. Ottke went 2:22.93 in the 200 breast, a new personal best that secured a third-place finish for the Missouri commit.

Carrie Furbee of Central Ohio Aquatics left with five personal bests, including a victory in the 50 fly. Her time of 28.73 made her the 14th-fastest performer this season among 15-year-old girls nationally. In the 50 free, she placed third with a 26.41 to become the 10th-fastest performer for his age this season.

