13-Year-Old Brayden Capen Posts 3 Nation Leading Times at IL Age Group Champs

2022 Illinois Long Course Age Group Championships

July 21 – July 24, 2022

Lake Central High School, St. John, IN

LCM (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 IL LC Age Group Championships”

Full Meet Videos

At the Illinois Age Group Championships, Brayden Capen hit nation leading top times among 13-year-old boys in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 800 Free.

In the 400 IM, the Academy Bullets swimmer clocked 4:34.84, winning the event and crushing his previous best, which was a 4:37.17 that he swam in June. In less than a year, Capen has dropped from a 5:03.48 to 4:34.84, which is over a 28 second drop.

Capen – July 2022 Capen – June 2022 100 1:02.18 1:03.99 200 2:08.60 (1:06.42) 2:13.21 (1:09.22) 300 3:31.33 (1:22.73) 3:37.49 (1:24.28) 400 4:34.84 (1:03.51) 4:43.17 (1:05.68)

In a month, Capen improved every stroke. He cut at least a second off of every 100, highlighted by his backstroke where he split 2.8 seconds faster than he did in June.

Not only is the leading time in the nation, but it also ranks him 12th all-time among U.S 13-year-olds.

Capen was on a tear at the meet; he went 8:27.35 in the 800 free, 16:26.86 in the 1500, and 2:09.28 in the 200 IM. While his 1500 time is good for second-fastest 13-year-old this season and all-time, his 800 and 200 IM are also the best marks set by a 13-year-old this season. His 800 free swim is good for the third-fastest time by a 13-year-old, and his 2:09.28 ranks him 11th in the 200 IM.

He had massive time drops in these events as well. He dropped 27.5 seconds in the 800, 40.5 seconds in the 1500, and almost five in the 200 IM.

All four swims are also Illinois state records for the 13-14 boys age group.

The meet was livestreamed on Youtube.

Other Notable Wins

There was a battle in the girls’ 13-14 100 backstroke between Abby Lewton and Vera Conic, who separated themselves from the field by the turn. Lewton got her hand on the wall first, out-touching Conic 1:03.88 to 1:04.21. Conic later won the 200 free, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

12-year-old Grace Koenig-Song won the girls’ 11-12 100 free. She broke 1:00 for the first time, clocking 59.87, the fourth-fastest time by a 12-year-old girl this season.

Jordan Ko swam 1:16.55 in the 100 breast to post the fastest time by an 11-year-old boy this season. It also ranks him as the 24th fastest 11-year-old in U.S history. He swam another nation-leading time later in the meet, with a 2:47.48 in the 200 breast.

Top 5 Combined Final Scores