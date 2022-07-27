Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tess Howley Moves Up To #6 All-Time In US 17-18 Age Group For 200 Fly

2022 PHILLIPS 66 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the finals of the women’s 200 butterfly at the 2022 U.S. National Championships, Tess Howley of the Long Island Aquatic Club went a best time of 2:08.07 to grab a third-place finish behind Dakota Luther and Lindsay Looney, shooting up to #6 all-time in the US 17-18 girls’ age group.

Previously, Howley clocked a 2:08.98 in the prelims to rank #12 all-time in her age group. That was an improvement from her previous lifetime best of 2:09.20 prior to this meet.

All-Time Top Six, Women’s 200 Fly, U.S. 17-18 Age Group:

  1. Regan Smith — 2:06.39 (2020)
  2. Katie McLaughlin — 2:06.95 (2015)
  3. Kathleen Hersey — 2:06.96 (2008)
  4. Mary Meagher — 2:07.14 (1982)
  5. Charlotte Hook — 2:07.92 (2021)
  6. Tess Howley — 2:08.07 (2022)
  7. Dakota Luther — 2:08.09 (2018)

Howley was significantly faster on her first 50 compared to this morning, splitting 28.79 in the finals versus 29.72 in the prelims. Her opening speed played a large factor as to why her night swim was so much faster than her morning swim.

Comparative Splits, Prelims vs. Finals:

Tess Howley, 2022 U.S. Nationals Prelims Tess Howley, 2022 U.S. Nationals Finals
50m 29.72 28.79
100m 32.85 32.69
150m 33.02 32.82
200m 33.85 33.77
Total 2:08.98 2:08.07

In addition, Howley also surpasses Maya DiRado‘s 2:07.42 to become the 13th fastest American performer of all time in the 200 fly.

Throughout the last three years, Howley has made significant progress in her 200 fly, dropping over four seconds since August 2019 and dropping over a second throughout the 2021-22 season.

Howley is set to compete for the University of Virginia in the fall of 2023.

200 Butterfly Progression:

  • 2:08.97 — July 2022
  • 2:09.20 – July 2022
  • 2:09.25 – April 2022
  • 2:10.13 – August 2021
  • 2:10.25 – August 2020
  • 2:11.41 – August 2019

How can she “surpasses Maya DiRado‘s 2:07.42″ when she only went 2:08?

