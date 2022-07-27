2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

TUESDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The first finals session of the 2022 US National Championships kick off this evening in Irvine, California. The session gets under way with the 200 fly finals, where 2017 World Champs Team member, and new Texas Longhorn, Dakota Luther comes in as the top seed on the women’s side, while Cal undergrad Gabriel Jett sits as the top qualifier on the men’s side.

The 200 fly will be followed by the 100 free, where Florida pro and 2020 Olympian Natalie Hinds holds the top seed, just ahead of Mallory Comerford. A pair of high schoolers will also compete in the women’s A final, with Eagle Aquatics’ Erika Palaez and NCAP’s Erin Gemmell qualifying fourth and sixth, respectively, out of the heats. The men’s final will feature Texas pro Shaine Casas as the top seed after posting a 48.28 this morning, just ahead of Virginia undergrad Matt King.

The session will wrap up with the top seeded heat of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. World Record holder Katie Ledecky will take to the pool for the first time as the top seed in the 800, while Texas undergrad David Johnston, representing The Swim Team, is the top seed in the 1500.

Finals get underway at 5 PM local time, 8 PM EST.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

World Record – 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)

American Record – 2:04.14, Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open Record – 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)

(2021) LC Nationals Record – 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)

(2021) World Junior Record – 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8 finishers:

Dakota Luther (Texas Longhorn): 2:07.02 Lindsay Looney (Sun Devil): 2:07.25 Tess Howley (Long Island): 2:08.07 Kelly Pash (Unattached): 2:08.39 Brittany Castelluzzo (Australia): 2:09.81 Callie Dickinson (Athens Bulldog): 2:10.35 Rachel Klinker (CAL): 2:10.94 Emma Sticklen (Unattached): 2:11.00

Austin native and Texas Longhorn Dakota Luther took home the title in the women’s 200 fly, finishing in 2:07.02, a new lifetime best. She held off a late charge from Arizona State undergrad Lindsay Looney, who finished second in 2:08.07.

High schooler Tess Howley from Long Island Aquatic Club rounded out the podium with the bronze in 2:08.07.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

World Record – 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

American Record – 1:51.51, Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Record – 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008)

LC Nationals Record – 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record – 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

Top 8 finishers:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record – 52.04, Simone Manuel (2019)

U.S. Open Record – 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)

LC Nationals Record – 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)

World Junior Record – 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (2016)

Top 8 finishers:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)

American Record – 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record – 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)

LC Nationals Record – 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)

World Junior Record – 47.13, David Popovici (2022)

Top 8 finishers:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

Top 8 finishers:

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang (2012)

American Record – 14:36.70, Bobby Finke (2022)

U.S. Open Record – 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (2008)

LC Nationals Record – 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (2008)

World Junior Record – 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (2019)

Top 8 finishers: