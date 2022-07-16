Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mason Manta Rays Set 17-18 200 Mixed Medley Relay NAG at Ohio Senior Championships

July 15th, 2022 Club, News, Records

2022 Ohio Senior Championships

  • July 15-17, 2022
  • Mason Municipal Aquatic Center
    • Mason, Ohio
  • Long course meters (LCM)
  • Video stream
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 OH OSI Tim Meyers LC Senior Championship”

The Mason Manta Rays relay team of Carl Bloebaum, Jessey Li, Gibson Holmes, and Ella Jo Piersma broke the 17-18 long course 200-meter mixed medley relay National Age Group (NAG) record at the 2022 Ohio Senior Championships on Friday night in Mason, Ohio. 

Bloebaum led off with a 26.42 backstroke leg, Li posted a 31.24 breaststroke split, Holmes went 25.36 on the butterfly leg, and Piersma’s 25.56 freestyle anchor completed a final time of 1:48.58. 

Bloebaum, a Virginia Tech commit, clocked a personal-best 50 back split by .34 seconds.

Holmes recently sent his verbal commitment to attend Duke next fall while Piersma is set to swim for Michigan starting this year. 

The Mason Manta Rays lowered the previous NAG record set by the Canton City Schools quartet of Hunter Armstrong, Jamyson Robb, Parker Timken, and Will Rose at the 2019 Lake Erie Senior Championships in Akron, Ohio. Armstrong opened with a 25.93 back split, Robb went 32.59 on breast, then Timken split 28.13 on fly before Rose closed with a 23.41 freestyle anchor to finish in 1:50.07. Bloebaum and Piersma didn’t quite match the splits of Armstrong and Rose, but Li and Holmes more than made up the difference during the middle two legs of the relay.

The previous NAG record before Canton City Schools was from 2017, a 1:50.91 by The Woodlands’ team of Ashley Pollok, Zach Hansen, Nolan Persyn, and Valerieanne Staffeldt

USA Swimming began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September 2018 after the inclusion of mixed relays at both the FINA World Championships and Olympics.

