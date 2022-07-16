Josh Parent Clocks 4:28 400 IM on Day 2 of NE LCM Senior Championships

2022 NE BGSC LCM SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 14-17, 2022

Kathleen Moran Coleman Aquatic Center, Brown University (Providence, RI)

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

Top 5 Team Scores

COMBINED

Bluefish Swim Club – 777 Phoenix Swimming – 448 Commonwealth Swimming – 431 Gator Swim Club – 336 Solo Aquatics – 270

WOMEN

Bluefish Swim Club – 375 Phoenix Swimming – 334 Commonwealth Swimming – 253 Solo Aquatics – 159 Gator Swim Club – 100

MEN

Bluefish Swim Club – 350 Gator Swim Club – 186 Commonwealth Swimming – 132 Crimson Aquatics – 75 Cape Cod Swim Club – 73

Bluefish Swim Club 17-year-old Josh Parent was on fire on day 2 of the NE LCM Senior Champs at Brown, winning the men’s 400 IM and taking 2nd in the 200 free. Parent swam a 4:28.02 to win the men’s 400 IM, touching just off the 4:27.76 he swam he prelims. Nonetheless, Parent won the race handily, even though he was well off his personal best of 4:20.94, which he swam at the International Team Trials in April. He was looking solid through the first 250m of the race, splitting 37.55 on the first 50 of breaststroke. However, he wasn’t able to hold that speed, slowing down to 39.77 on the 2nd lap of breaststroke, then came home in a 1:02.16 on free, a bit slow for a distance swimmer of Parent’s caliber.

That being said, Parent had a busy day of racing, swimming prelims and finals of both the 200 free and 400 free. After scaring his personal best in the 200 fly on Thursday, Parent did the same in the 200 free, taking 2nd with a 1:54.72. That comes in just a hair off the 1:54.63 he swam last summer, which stands as his personal best.

It was Brown’s Andrew Berzolla, who won the men’s 200 free, clocking a new lifetime best of 1:53.50. The swim was a big one for Berzolla, who entered the meet with a personal best of 1:55.70. Moreover, his personal best in yards is 1:40.74, making his race tonight quite exceptional.

Commonwealth Swimming 18-year-old Natalie Mannion took the women’s 200 free, although it was well off her personal best. Mannion swam a 2:02.79, getting in ahead of 17-year-old teammate Dana Li (2:03.68). Mannion’s personal best of 2:00.34 was set at the International Team Trials in April. For Li, the swim was a personal best, marking her first time under 2:04 in the event.

Bluefish Swim Club’s Aislin Farris, 17, won the women’s 400 IM by 9 seconds, posting a 4:52.88. The swim was just off her personal best of 4:51.95, which she swam in May. Farris was strong on the front half, splitting 1:05.25 on fly and 1:11.88 on back for a 2:17.13 on the first 200 of the race.

In the men’s 100 breast, Phoenix Swimming’s Alexei Avakov (16) swam a 1:03.87 to claim victory. Avakov swam his personal best of 1:03.45 just 3 weeks ago. Commonwealth Swimming 18-year-old Eliza Brown won the women’s 100 breast in 1:12.17.