Brooke Forde, Lia Thomas Amongst Those Nominated For NCAA Woman Of The Year

On Thursday, NCAA member schools released their nominations for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. This award is meant to recognize female student-athletes who have “distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college career.” In total, 577 different student-athletes were nominated, with 248 from Division I, 127 from Division II, and 202 from Division III.

Schools are allowed to nominate one graduating senior female student-athlete for the award, and up to two per school can be recognized if one of the student-athletes is either a person of color or an international student.

In total, 46 out of 577 student-athletes nominated were swimmers or divers. Two of the biggest-name swimmers nominated include Tokyo Olympian Brooke Forde and 2022 NCAA Champion Lia Thomas.

Forde was a member of Stanford’s women’s swim team for five years and has won a total of five NCAA titles, including two individual ones (the 500 free in 2019 and the 400 IM in 2021). She is also an Olympic silver medalist, having swam the heats of the 4×200 free relay last year in Tokyo. After NCAAs this year, Forde said that she was going to retire from swimming and join the Peace Corps in Peru.

Thomas was the winner of the 500 free at this year’s NCAA Championships, becoming the first openly transgender DI NCAA champion and the first swimmer from the Penn women’s team to win a national title. She swam on the Penn men’s team for the first three years of her career, and began transitioning to become a woman in 2019.

Other notable swimmers and divers nominated include five-time NCAA champion diver Sarah Bacon of Minnesota, All-American and SEC record holder Riley Gaines of Kentucky, and Pac-12 champion Emma Nordin of Arizona State.

In September, the Woman of the Year Selection Committee will select ten nominated athletes in each division to make a list of Top 30 honorees. Then, the Committee will select three honorees from each division and announce nine finalists. From those nine finalists, one will be named as the Woman of the Year.

See the full list of swimmers and divers nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year here: