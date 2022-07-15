Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brooke Forde, Lia Thomas Amongst Those Nominated For NCAA Woman Of The Year

On Thursday, NCAA member schools released their nominations for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. This award is meant to recognize female student-athletes who have “distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college career.” In total, 577 different student-athletes were nominated, with 248 from Division I, 127 from Division II, and 202 from Division III.

Schools are allowed to nominate one graduating senior female student-athlete for the award, and up to two per school can be recognized if one of the student-athletes is either a person of color or an international student.

In total, 46 out of 577 student-athletes nominated were swimmers or divers. Two of the biggest-name swimmers nominated include Tokyo Olympian Brooke Forde and 2022 NCAA Champion Lia Thomas.

Forde was a member of Stanford’s women’s swim team for five years and has won a total of five NCAA titles, including two individual ones (the 500 free in 2019 and the 400 IM in 2021). She is also an Olympic silver medalist, having swam the heats of the 4×200 free relay last year in Tokyo. After NCAAs this year, Forde said that she was going to retire from swimming and join the Peace Corps in Peru.

Thomas was the winner of the 500 free at this year’s NCAA Championships, becoming the first openly transgender DI NCAA champion and the first swimmer from the Penn women’s team to win a national title. She swam on the Penn men’s team for the first three years of her career, and began transitioning to become a woman in 2019.

Other notable swimmers and divers nominated include five-time NCAA champion diver Sarah Bacon of Minnesota, All-American and SEC record holder Riley Gaines of Kentucky, and Pac-12 champion Emma Nordin of Arizona State.

In September, the Woman of the Year Selection Committee will select ten nominated athletes in each division to make a list of Top 30 honorees. Then, the Committee will select three honorees from each division and announce nine finalists. From those nine finalists, one will be named as the Woman of the Year.

See the full list of swimmers and divers nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year here:

Name School Division
Kaitlyn Agger Wingate University DII
Sarah Bacon University of Minnesota DI
Claudia Barnett Washington and Lee University DIII
Savannah Brennan Florida Institute of Technology DII
Johanna Buys University of Indianapolis DII
Elizabeth Caird Saginaw Valley State University DII
Zoe Chan The College Of New Jersey DIII
Molly Craig Williams College DIII
Lydia DaCorte Wheaton College DIII
Autumn D’Arcy California State University, Bakersfield DI
Hanna Everhart Duquesne University DI
Maddie Ford Connecticut College DIII
Brooke Forde Stanford University DI
Ciara Franke University of California, San Diego DI
Riley Gaines University of Kentucky DI
Sara Gendron Bryant University DI
Ellen Gilbert Illinois Wesleyan University DIII
Clio Hancock Emory DIII
Sydney Harrington U.S. Naval Academy DI
Mary Hufziger Tufts University DIII
Macy Klein St. Catherine University DIII
Susan Elizabeth LaGrand Oakland University DI
Sophie Lear Ursinus College DIII
Drew Lei-Alerta Sarah Lawrence College DIII
Madelynn Marunde Augustana College (Illinois) DIII
Kara McCurdy Providence College DI
Anna Metzler University of New Hampshire DI
Anna Miram Wingate University DII
Emmerson Ann Mirus Kenyon College DIII
Madelyn Moore University of Northern Colorado DI
Kathryn Murhpy Mount Holyoke College DIII
Emma Nordin Arizona State University DI
Felicia Pasadyn Harvard University DI
Anna Pilecky University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point DIII
Kathryn Power University of Houston DI
Delaney Schnell University of Arionza DI
Siena Senn Davidson College DI
Grace Sill Sunshine State Conference DII
Kate Steward University of Kansas DI
Jesse Stovall Southwestern University (Texas) DIII
Camryn Streid University of Cincinnati DI
Emily Sweet Bentley University DII
Kayla Tennant Queens University of Charlotte DII
Lia Thomas University of Pennsylvania DI
Sarah Thompson University of Missouri DI
Jessica Touve Bridgewater College (Virginia) DIII

11
