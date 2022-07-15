Elevation Athletics Nab 17-18 Women’s 200 Free Relay NAG at Mt Hood Sectionals

2022 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – MT HOOD

July 14-17, 2022

Mount Hood, Oregon

Mt Hood CC Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile as “2022 Speedo Sectionals – Mt Hood”

Not only did Elevation Aquatics win the women’s 200 free relay win last night at Mt Hood, but they did it in record-breaking fashion, shaving 0.03s off a record that existed since 2013.

Indigo Armon led off in 26.70, Mary Codevilla split 25.52 on the next leg after winning the 100 free earlier in the session, then Karolina Bank (26.65) and Morgan Lukinac (25.47) brought it home for a total time of 1:44.34. That mark broke the previous NAG of 1:44.37, set by SwimMAC back in 2013.

Comparative Splits

While no Elevation swimmer matched Faith Johnson’s leadoff time (which then ranked as the 2nd-fastest 50 free ever in the age group), the Elevation girls put together four solid legs, with Codevilla and Lukinac nearly matching each other with a pair of 25-mid splits.

All four of the Elevation women will be starting their collegiate swimming careers this fall. Armon will swim for Arizona State, Codevilla for Notre Dame, Bank for Mizzou, and Lukinac for Brown.

That same quartet owns the 17-18 NAG record in the 400 free relay, which they set at last summer’s Speedo Summer Championships in Irvine. They’ll get another crack at that relay today.