Kieran Smith Clocks 8:02 800 Free At CT LC Senior Championships

2022 Connecticut LSC Long Course Senior Championship

July 7-10, 2022

Storrs, Connecticut

Wolff-Zackin Natatorium

LCM (50m)

Results (PDF)

U.S. Olympic medalist Kieran Smith was in action last weekend at the Connecticut Long Course Senior Championships, hosted at UConn’s Wolff-Zackin Natatorium in Storrs.

Smith, who completed his senior year at the University of Florida in March and is coming off of winning gold on the U.S. men’s 4×200 freestyle relay at the 2022 World Championships, only took on one event at the competition, racing the men’s 800 free.

The 22-year-old clocked a time of 8:02.99 in the event, the fourth-fastest of his career. He has broken the 8:00 barrier once, clocking 7:59.27 at the Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio in January 2021.

Smith was representing his home team, Ridgefield Aquatic Club, which finished atop the men’s team standings with 721 points.

OTHER MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Ridgefield’s top point scorer was 16-year-old Jack Clancy, who placed first in the men’s 400 free (4:05.06) and 1500 free (16:28.36) and added a runner-up finish in the 200 free (1:55.95) to go along with a third-place showing in the 800 free (8:39.62).

Another Ridgefield swimmer, 14-year-old Caleb Romero Serrano, stood out with impressive swims in the 200 free (1:56.60), 400 free (4:07.91) and 800 free (8:38.16).

The top scorer overall on the men’s side was Bulldog Swimming’s Elliot Lee, as the 16-year-old won the 200 back (2:07.00) and 200 free (1:55.55) to go along with four runner-up showings.

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

The top performance of the women’s meet came from Farmington Valley YMCA Tsunami’s Mackenzie Headley, who put up a time of 25.96 in the 50 freestyle.

The 15-year-old entered the competition with a best time of 26.53 and reeled off the three fastest swims of her career over the course of the meet, winning the final over Cheshire Y/Sea Dog Swim Club’s Ali Tyler (26.51).

Tyler, 19, was the top individual scorer on the women’s side, picking up wins in the 100 free (57.95), 100 back (1:04.00) and 200 IM (2:23.19) to lead the Sea Dog’s to the top spot in the women’s standings.

15-year-old Brianna Deierlein earned five podium finishes for Ridgefield, leading the team to a runner-up finish in the team race.

Deierlein placed first in both the 200 free (2:06.12) and 200 back (2:20.16), and added top-three finishes in the 100 free (second, 58.22), 50 free (third, 26.55) and 100 back (third, 1:05.53).