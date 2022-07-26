SwimSwam’s 2022 Commonwealth Games Fantasy Draft

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
With just a few days until the beginning of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, your favorite SwimSwam drafters are back. Just as we did for the 2022 World Championships, myself, Retta Race, Braden Keith, and Coleman Hodges each drafted a team of 8 swimmers for our fantasy teams.
The premise is simple: each of us drafted a team of eight swimmers who will compete at the Commonwealth Games with the goal of assembling the team that will score the most points according to the system below.
The draft worked a little differently than it did last time when we draft in continental categories (each team consisted of one swimmer from Europe, North American, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa, and two additional wild card picks). While we didn’t draft swimmers into categories, the rule was that no team could have more than two swimmers from a single country.
You can watch us draft our teams of eight in this recent episode of the SwimSwam podcast:
We’ll be keeping track of how each of our teams does at the Commonwealth Games and we’ll be using the same scoring system this time around to reward the champion. As a refresher, here’s the scoring system that we will use to assign points to each GM’s team:
Scoring System for the 2022 SwimSwam Fantasy Draft
- Individual Gold Medal: 6 points
- Individual Silver Medal: 5 points
- Individual Bronze Medal: 4 points
- Relay Gold Medal, Swam in Finals: 4 points
- Relay Silver Medal, Swam in Finals: 3 points
- Relay Bronze Medal, Swam in Finals: 2 points
- Any relay medal, Only Swam in Prelims: 1 point
- Made an Individual Final, Didn’t Medal: 1 point
- Individual World Record Bonus: 3 points
- Relay World Record Bonus: 1 point
- DQ: -2 points
Retta had the first pick overall and picked multi-Olympic medalist Emma McKeon who sat out of Worlds this year but will be back in action in Birmingham. Next, I selected Mollie O’Callaghan who was the second-highest scorer in the World Championships draft, while Coleman picked Kyle Chalmers and Braden got Kaylee McKeown as his round 1 pick.
Check out the full breakdown of who selected who throughout the eight-round draft:
|ROUND
|RETTA
|BEN
|COLEMAN
|BRADEN
|1
|Emma McKeon (AUS)
|Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS)
|Kyle Chalmers (AUS)
|Kaylee McKeown (AUS)
|2
|Duncan Scott (SCT)
|Shayna Jack (AUS)
|Tom Dean (ENG)
|Ariarne Titmus (AUS)
|3
|James Guy (ENG)
|Summer McIntosh (CAN)
|Meg Harris (AUS)
|Kylie Masse (CAN)
|4
|Lewis Burras (ENG)
|Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA)
|Josh Liendo (CAN)
|Maggie MacNeil (CAN)
|5
|Elijah Winnington (AUS)
|Luke Greenbank (ENG)
|Freya Anderson (ENG)
|Adam Peaty (ENG)
|6
|Chad le Clos (RSA)
|Matt Sates (RSA)
|Lara van Niekerk (RSA)
|Ben Proud (ENG)
|7
|Alys Thomas (WAL)
|Anna Hopkin (ENG)
|Lewis Clareburt (NZL)
|Daniel Jervis (WAL)
|8
|Katerine Savard (CAN)
|Rebecca Smith (CAN)
|Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN)
|Pieter Coetzee (RSA)
Make sure to check back in for all of SwimSwam’s coverage of this meet, which begins on Friday, July 29, and follow along as we find out whether myself, Retta, Braden, or Coleman comes out on top of this draft.