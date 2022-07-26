SwimSwam’s 2022 Commonwealth Games Fantasy Draft

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List

With just a few days until the beginning of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, your favorite SwimSwam drafters are back. Just as we did for the 2022 World Championships, myself, Retta Race, Braden Keith, and Coleman Hodges each drafted a team of 8 swimmers for our fantasy teams.

The premise is simple: each of us drafted a team of eight swimmers who will compete at the Commonwealth Games with the goal of assembling the team that will score the most points according to the system below.

The draft worked a little differently than it did last time when we draft in continental categories (each team consisted of one swimmer from Europe, North American, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa, and two additional wild card picks). While we didn’t draft swimmers into categories, the rule was that no team could have more than two swimmers from a single country.

You can watch us draft our teams of eight in this recent episode of the SwimSwam podcast:

We’ll be keeping track of how each of our teams does at the Commonwealth Games and we’ll be using the same scoring system this time around to reward the champion. As a refresher, here’s the scoring system that we will use to assign points to each GM’s team:

Scoring System for the 2022 SwimSwam Fantasy Draft

Individual Gold Medal: 6 points

Individual Silver Medal: 5 points

Individual Bronze Medal: 4 points

Relay Gold Medal, Swam in Finals: 4 points

Relay Silver Medal, Swam in Finals: 3 points

Relay Bronze Medal, Swam in Finals: 2 points

Any relay medal, Only Swam in Prelims: 1 point

Made an Individual Final, Didn’t Medal: 1 point

Individual World Record Bonus: 3 points

Relay World Record Bonus: 1 point

DQ: -2 points

Retta had the first pick overall and picked multi-Olympic medalist Emma McKeon who sat out of Worlds this year but will be back in action in Birmingham. Next, I selected Mollie O’Callaghan who was the second-highest scorer in the World Championships draft, while Coleman picked Kyle Chalmers and Braden got Kaylee McKeown as his round 1 pick.

Check out the full breakdown of who selected who throughout the eight-round draft:

Make sure to check back in for all of SwimSwam’s coverage of this meet, which begins on Friday, July 29, and follow along as we find out whether myself, Retta, Braden, or Coleman comes out on top of this draft.