Introducing SwimSwam’s 2022 World Championships Fantasy Draft

As we count down the days until the 2022 World Championships, we’re here to introduce SwimSwam’s 2022 World Championships Draft.

You’ve heard of fantasy football, fantasy baseball, and fantasy basketball. But fantasy swimming is not something that has exactly made its way into the mainstream. So SwimSwam podcasters Coleman Hodges, Braden Keith, Retta Race, and Ben Dornan have teamed up to bring you the 2022 version of the SwimSwam fantasy draft.

SwimSwam did a few iterations of a draft back in 2018 when our staff drafted in the “Predicting Tokyo” drafts, one for international swimmers and one for American swimmers. You can take a look at those played out 4 years ago and consider how each team stacked up at the Tokyo Games.

But in the YouTube video linked above, we present to you the 2022 draft in which all 4 GMs have drafted a team of 8 swimmers who will be racing at the 2022 Budapest World Championships. We each drafted 8 swimmers with the goal of putting together a team that will score the highest number of points based on our made-up scoring system.

But there were rules.

As explain in the video, we did a snake-style draft and drafted swimmers based on categories. Each drafter had to select one swimmer from Asia, one from Europe, one from Africa, one from North America, one from South America, one from Oceania, and two “Wild Card” picks (we originally planned to only get 1 Wild Card pick each but increased it to 2 mid-draft.

Each of us ended with a team of 8 swimmers, which you can listen for in the video or read in the chart that follows.

We’re going to follow up with this draft by applying the following scoring system at the 2022 World Championships to see who has the best team:

Scoring System for the 2022 SwimSwam Fantasy Draft

Individual Gold Medal: 6 points

Individual Silver Medal: 5 points

Individual Bronze Medal: 4 points

Relay Gold Medal, Swam in Finals: 4 points

Relay Silver Medal, Swam in Finals: 3 points

Relay Bronze Medal, Swam in Finals: 2 points

Any relay medal, Only Swam in Prelims: 1 point

Made an Individual Final, Didn’t Medal: 1 point

World Record Bonus: 3 points

DQ: -2 points

Check out our teams below, feel free to comment on who you think made the best picks or the worst blunders, and make sure to check back in later to check out whose team scores the best.