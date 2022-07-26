Tess Howley Drops 2:08 200 Fly, #12 All-Time Fastest 17-18 to Surpass Misty Hyman

2022 US Summer Nationals

Long Island Aquatic Club’s Tess Howley blasted a 2:08.98 in the 200 meter fly at U.S. Nationals this morning, becoming the 12th fastest 17-18-year-old 200 butterflier of all time. Her previous best time, 2:09.20 from the Senior Long Course Championships less than two weeks ago, already ranked her #14.

On the list of the all-time fastest 17-18 year-olds, Howley surpassed Olympic gold medalist Misty Hyman who posted a 2:09.08 at the 1997 P66 Senior Nationals, three years before winning gold in Sydney. Howley also passed Michigan’s Olivia Carter who swam a 2:09.02 at the 2017 Summer Junior Nationals.

Last summer, Howley was 16 years old and became the 16th fastest 15-16-year-old of all-time in this event with a 2:10.13. That season, she raced at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II where she made the semifinals in this event and placed 10th.

In prelims today, Howley split the race 1:02.11/1:06.87 to secure the third spot in tonight’s final behind Longhorn Aquatics’ Dakota Luther and Sun Devil Swimming’s Lindsay Looney.

Howley has had an eventful year already in butterfly events, blasting a lifetime best 100 meter fly time of 59.28 in January. Her season-best time this year was the 2:10.25 she posted at the 2022 Tennessee LC Invite in January. This is only her third time under the 2:10.00 mark:

