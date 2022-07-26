Tess Howley Drops 2:08 200 Fly, #12 All-Time Fastest 17-18 to Surpass Misty Hyman

2022 US Summer Nationals
- Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Psych Sheet
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
Long Island Aquatic Club’s Tess Howley blasted a 2:08.98 in the 200 meter fly at U.S. Nationals this morning, becoming the 12th fastest 17-18-year-old 200 butterflier of all time. Her previous best time, 2:09.20 from the Senior Long Course Championships less than two weeks ago, already ranked her #14.
On the list of the all-time fastest 17-18 year-olds, Howley surpassed Olympic gold medalist Misty Hyman who posted a 2:09.08 at the 1997 P66 Senior Nationals, three years before winning gold in Sydney. Howley also passed Michigan’s Olivia Carter who swam a 2:09.02 at the 2017 Summer Junior Nationals.
Last summer, Howley was 16 years old and became the 16th fastest 15-16-year-old of all-time in this event with a 2:10.13. That season, she raced at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II where she made the semifinals in this event and placed 10th.
In prelims today, Howley split the race 1:02.11/1:06.87 to secure the third spot in tonight’s final behind Longhorn Aquatics’ Dakota Luther and Sun Devil Swimming’s Lindsay Looney.
Howley has had an eventful year already in butterfly events, blasting a lifetime best 100 meter fly time of 59.28 in January. Her season-best time this year was the 2:10.25 she posted at the 2022 Tennessee LC Invite in January. This is only her third time under the 2:10.00 mark:
200 Butterfly Progression:
- 2:09.20 – July 2022
- 2:09.25 – April 2022
- 2:10.13 – August 2021
- 2:10.25 – August 2020
- 2:11.41 – August 2019
Name is just too close to Townley Haas not to be a star