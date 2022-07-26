Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tess Howley Drops 2:08 200 Fly, #12 All-Time Fastest 17-18 to Surpass Misty Hyman

Comments: 1

2022 US Summer Nationals

Long Island Aquatic Club’s Tess Howley blasted a 2:08.98 in the 200 meter fly at U.S. Nationals this morning, becoming the 12th fastest 17-18-year-old 200 butterflier of all time. Her previous best time, 2:09.20 from the Senior Long Course Championships less than two weeks ago, already ranked her #14.

On the list of the all-time fastest 17-18 year-olds, Howley surpassed Olympic gold medalist Misty Hyman who posted a 2:09.08 at the 1997 P66 Senior Nationals, three years before winning gold in Sydney. Howley also passed Michigan’s Olivia Carter who swam a 2:09.02 at the 2017 Summer Junior Nationals. 

Last summer, Howley was 16 years old and became the 16th fastest 15-16-year-old of all-time in this event with a 2:10.13. That season, she raced at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II where she made the semifinals in this event and placed 10th.

In prelims today, Howley split the race 1:02.11/1:06.87 to secure the third spot in tonight’s final behind Longhorn Aquatics’ Dakota Luther and Sun Devil Swimming’s Lindsay Looney

Howley has had an eventful year already in butterfly events, blasting a lifetime best 100 meter fly time of 59.28 in January. Her season-best time this year was the 2:10.25 she posted at the 2022 Tennessee LC Invite in January. This is only her third time under the 2:10.00 mark:

200 Butterfly Progression:

  • 2:09.20 – July 2022
  • 2:09.25 – April 2022
  • 2:10.13 – August 2021
  • 2:10.25 – August 2020
  • 2:11.41 – August 2019

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Meathead
12 minutes ago

Name is just too close to Townley Haas not to be a star

0
0
Reply

About Annika Johnson

Annika Johnson

Annika came into the sport competitively at age eight, following in the footsteps of her twin sister and older brother. The sibling rivalry was further fueled when all three began focusing on distance freestyle, forcing the family to buy two lap counters. Annika is a three-time Futures finalist in the 200 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!