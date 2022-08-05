David Popovici To Swim 400 Free Over 50 Free At European Championships

According to a Facebook post from his club, CS Dinamo, two-time World Champion David Popovici will be swimming the 100/200/400 free at the European Championships that begin next Thursday, as well as the 4×100 free relay. This is a change from his usual 50/100/200 lineup, which he swam at both the 2021 and 2022 European Junior Championships.

Thus are the perks of having so many championship meets in the same summer.

Popovici has never swam the 400 free at a major long course international meet. His best time in the event is a 3:58.10, which was recorded at the Gyor Open meet in December 2019. Considering that he’s two years older than he was back then and goes 47.13/1:43.21 in the 100/200 free, we should expect him to drop a significant amount of time from that 2019 swim.

However, Popovici does have experience racing the 400 free in short course meters. He finished 26th in the event at the 2021 European Junior Championships, and then went on to place 32nd at Short Course Worlds in a time of 3;46.08, which currently stands as his personal best.

The participation of the seventeen-year-old Popovici in the 400 free could spark a rivalry between him and fellow European junior Lorenzo Galossi. Galossi, a sixteen-year-old from Italy, got second to Popovici in the 200 free at European Juniors this year. However, he’s much stronger in the longer distances, holding personal best times of 3:45.93 and 7:46.28 in the 400 and 800 free respectively and being the European Junior Record holder in the 400.

At the 2022 FINA World Championships, Popovici set World Junior Records in the 100 and 200 free and won gold in both events.

The pool swimming portion of the 2022 European Championships are set to start on August 11, and will run until August 17 in Rome, Italy.

Here’s what Popovici’s schedule at Europeans looks like:

Day 1:

OFF

Day 2 Morning:

100 free heats

Day 2 Evening:

100 free semis

Day 3 Morning:

OFF

Day 3 Evening:

100 free finals

Day 4 Morning:

200 free heats

4×100 free relay heats

Day 4 Evening:

200 free semis

4×100 free relay finals

Day 5 Morning:

OFF

Day 5 Evening:

200 free finals

Day 6:

OFF

Day 7 Morning:

400 free heats

Day 7 Evening: