14-Year-Old Chloe Kim Clocks 16:36 1500 Free on Final Day of Buffalo Sectionals

2022 Speedo Spring Sectional – Buffalo

  • March 24-27, 2022
  • ECC Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, NY
  • LCM (50m)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Results on MeetMobile “2022 Speedo Sectional Championship”

FINAL TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

Combined

  1. Scarlet Aquatics – 1915
  2. Commonwealth Swimming – 1047
  3. Eagle Swim Team Inc. – 814.5
  4. STAR Swimming – 690.5
  5. Victor Swim Club – 552.5

Men

  1. Scarlet Aquatics – 1073
  2. Commonwealth Swimming – 417
  3. Eagle Swim Team Inc. – 404.5
  4. Victor Swim Club – 349
  5. STAR Swimming – 313.5

Women

  1. Scarlet Aquatics – 842
  2. Commonwealth Swimming – 630
  3. Eagle Swim Team Inc – 410
  4. STAR Swimming – 377
  5. Executive Swim Club – 213

Commonwealth Swimming 18-year-old Natalie Manning took the women’s 200 backstroke by nearly 5 seconds on the final night of the Buffalo Sectionals. Mannion swam a 2:12.81, controlling the race well. She was out 31.51 on the first 50, then split 33.18, 34.32, and 33.80 on the remaining laps. The swim was a bit off Mannion’s personal best of 2:11.25, which she swam at the 2019 Summer Nationals. Mannion is a Stanford recruit.

Mannion would then go on to win the women’s 100 free, the next event, swimming a 56.52. That marked a personal best for Mannion, coming just 2 days after she swam a new PB of 2:01.05 in the 200 free.

Eliza Brown, another Commonwealth Swimming 18-year-old, won the women’s 200 IM with a 2:19.09. The swim comes in just 0.02 seconds off Brown’s personal best of 2:19.07. Scarlet Aquatics 14-year-old Chloe Kim took 2nd with a personal best of 2:20.79.

Kim won the women’s 1500 on Sunday as well, posting a 16:36.10. That swim marked an improvement of 19.32 seconds over her personal best. Kim swam a fantastic race, negative splitting with an 8:19.23 on the first 750 and an 8:16.83 on the 2nd 750. With the performance, Kim is now the #18 13-14 all-time in the event.

Scarlet’s Steven Bendoraitis picked up another win on Sunday, posting an 8:22.18 to win the men’s 800 free. The swim was a bit off Bendoraitis’ personal best of 8:15.39, but he swam a good race. He also negative split, swimming a 4:12.55 on the first 400, then coming home in 4:09.73 on the back half of the race.

SCAR 16-year-old Eric Lee won the men’s 200 IM with a 2:07.37, bringing the race home in a speedy 28.21 on freestyle. Lee has a personal best of 2:06.08.

Commonwealth Swimming’s Thomas Hagar, 17, took the men’s 200 back in 2:02.56. The swim marks a massive personal best for Hagar, taking 2.63 seconds off his previous best of 2:05.19.

