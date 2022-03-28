2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Final Score Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships wrapped up more or less as anticipated, with Cal winning the championship by 51 points over Texas. The fourth day of the meet traditionally plays into Cal’s strengths and the Golden Bears amassed 167 points -3.5 points better than their Day 4 seeded score- to secure the victory.
Overall, Cal was up 129 points ahead of their psych sheet seeding over the four-day meet.
That compares with an average of +124.83 for the last three championships (2021, 2019, 2018). (As a reminder, these numbers are swimming points only – we’ve factored out diving, where no good version of a psych sheet exists.) Texas improved their seeded score by 74.5 points (versus an average of 69.83 during the last three meets).
From a percentage standpoint, Harvard (+308%) and Georgia Tech (+171.4%) did much better than their seedings, while Texas A&M, Northwestern, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Louisville, were among the teams that did not live up to seeding. Stanford, who has averaged a net gain of 42.83 points over the last three meets, was off by -24 points this year.
Summary Over/Under Seed (Swimming Only) – Day By Day
Final Rank
Day 1
+/- Seed
Day 2
+/- Seed
Day 3
+/- Seed
Day 4
+/- Seed
Diving
Final Score
+/- Seed
Δ%
Cal
61
29
97
25
162.5
71.5
167
3.5
0
487.5
129 36.0%
Texas
74
16
106
25.5
126
21.5
119.5
11.5
11
436.5
74.5 21.2%
Florida
64
-4
95
23
102
15.5
85
1
28
374
35.5 11.4%
NC State
57
19
67
-10.5
90
23
77
-15
0
291
16.5 6.0%
Indiana
22
-18
26
4
88
-17
65
6
64
265
-25 -11.1%
Arizona State
54
0
57
-15
56
-27
69
1
0
236
-41 -14.8%
Stanford
54
0
29
-2.5
60
-23
72
1.5
16
231
-24 -10.0%
Georgia
34
8
66
11
50
1
44
1
0
194
21 12.1%
Ohio State
18
-14
24
-14
43
-21
33
-23
47
165
-72 -37.9%
Virginia
22
10
48.5
-1.5
7
6
77
31
0
154.5
45.5 41.7%
Virginia Tech
28
-4
41
-2.5
20.5
-28.5
53.5
-7.5
0
143
-42.5 -22.9%
Louisville
46
-18
0
-29
62
-10
24
-10
0
132
-67 -33.7%
Harvard
22
22
18
14
35
23
27
18
1
103
77 308.0%
Alabama
30
-2
8
8
39
10
11
-10
3
91
6 7.3%
LSU
0
0
20
3
13
-2
20
0
32
85
1 1.9%
Purdue
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
81
85
0 0.0%
Arizona
12
6
24
4
13
2
12
8
18
79
20 48.8%
Tennessee
0
-8
17.5
-12.5
19
-3.5
16
-13
20
72.5
-37 -41.3%
Minnesota
0
0
4
4
20
0
17
-3
3
44
1 2.5%
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
0
-2
2
-5
42
44
-7 -77.8%
Georgia Tech
0
0
1
1
3
3
34
20
0
38
24 171.4%
Michigan
14
-22
10
-12
10
-16
2
-6
0
36
-56 -60.9%
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
31
0 N/M
Columbia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
30
0 N/M
Missouri
0
0
0
-4
7
-4
20
15
0
27
7 35.0%
USC
0
-2
0
0
18
6
1
-6
6
25
-2 -9.5%
North Carolina
0
-2
0
0
0
0
0
0
24
24
-2 -100.0%
Penn
0
0
0
0
6.5
1.5
16
-1
0
22.5
0.5 2.3%
Auburn
6
6
0
-8
13
6
0
-5
3
22
-1 -5.0%
Princeton
0
0
5
-1
2
-3
6
6
1
14
2 18.2%
Kentucky
0
-8
0
0
0
0
11
-1
0
11
-9 -45.0%
Northwestern
0
-4
0
0
6.5
-6
0
0
0
6.5
-10 -60.6%
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
5
2
0
0
0
5
2 66.7%
SMU
0
0
0
0
0
-3
0
0
4
4
-3 -100.0%
Towson
0
0
0
0
4
4
0
0
0
4
4 -89.7%
Wisconsin
0
0
0
-9
4
-8
0
-18
0
4
-35 N/M
Utah
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2 N/M
Day 4 Event by Event
1650 Free
Team
Seeded
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
0
0
0
Texas
34
15
-19
Florida
40
37
-3
NC State
30
33
3
Indiana
9
13
4
Arizona State
0
0
0
Stanford
0
9
9
Georgia
11
15
4
Ohio State
15
15
0
Virginia
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
0
0
Louisville
0
0
0
Harvard
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
Arizona
4
12
8
Tennessee
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
3
6
3
Michigan
2
0
-2
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
Missouri
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Auburn
1
0
-1
Princeton
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
Towson
0
0
0
Wisconsin
6
0
-6
Utah
0
0
0
200 Back
Team
Seeded
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
50
54
53
3
Texas
14
17
17
3
Florida
11
12
15
4
NC State
9
14
13
4
Indiana
5
6
1
-4
Arizona State
0
0
0
0
Stanford
16
13
14
-2
Georgia
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
0
0
0
0
Virginia
11
14
20
9
Virginia Tech
15
7
4
-11
Louisville
0
0
0
0
Harvard
0
0
0
0
Alabama
4
3
5
1
LSU
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
7
0
0
-7
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
0
Missouri
0
15
13
13
USC
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Auburn
1
0
0
-1
Princeton
0
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
12
0
0
-12
Towson
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
100 Free
Team
Seeded
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
22
20
17
-5
Texas
20
36
29.5
9.5
Florida
6
0
0
-6
NC State
14
0
0
-14
Indiana
0
11
6
6
Arizona State
8
6
3
-5
Stanford
15
15
16
1
Georgia
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
14
4
8
-6
Virginia
5
23
27
22
Virginia Tech
11
2
5.5
-5.5
Louisville
0
0
0
0
Harvard
3
5
9
6
Alabama
0
0
0
0
LSU
20
16
20
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
17
17
14
-3
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
0
Missouri
0
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Princeton
0
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Towson
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
200 Breast
Team
Seeded
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
30
30
32
2
Texas
12
24
18
6
Florida
1
5
3
2
NC State
0
0
0
0
Indiana
13
0
0
-13
Arizona State
15
16
20
5
Stanford
16
11
11
-5
Georgia
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
0
0
0
0
Virginia
0
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
6
13
21
15
Louisville
4
0
0
-4
Harvard
0
0
0
0
Alabama
9
0
0
-9
LSU
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
20
17
17
-3
Texas A&M
0
4
2
2
Georgia Tech
2
13
14
12
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
0
Missouri
0
0
0
0
USC
7
2
1
-6
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
Penn
17
20
16
-1
Auburn
3
0
0
-3
Princeton
0
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Towson
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
200 Fly
Team
Seeded
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
21.5
33
33
11.5
Texas
0
0
0
0
Florida
0
3
4
4
NC State
7
9
3
-4
Indiana
14
16
21
7
Arizona State
11
13
12
1
Stanford
1.5
0
0
-1.5
Georgia
30
17
17
-13
Ohio State
3
0
0
-3
Virginia
0
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
15
7
9
-6
Louisville
20
20
16
-4
Harvard
0
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
9
14
14
5
Michigan
6
2
2
-4
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
0
Missouri
5
4
7
2
USC
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Princeton
0
5
6
6
Kentucky
12
12
11
-1
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Towson
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
400 Free Relay
Team
Seeded
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
40
32
-8
Texas
28
40
12
Florida
26
26
0
NC State
32
28
-4
Indiana
18
24
6
Arizona State
34
34
0
Stanford
22
22
0
Georgia
2
12
10
Ohio State
24
10
-14
Virginia
30
30
0
Virginia Tech
14
14
0
Louisville
10
8
-2
Harvard
6
18
12
Alabama
8
6
-2
LSU
0
0
0
Purdue
4
4
0
Arizona
0
0
0
Tennessee
12
2
-10
Minnesota
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
Missouri
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
Princeton
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
Towson
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0