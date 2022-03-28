2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Final Score Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

FULL RESULTS

The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships wrapped up more or less as anticipated, with Cal winning the championship by 51 points over Texas. The fourth day of the meet traditionally plays into Cal’s strengths and the Golden Bears amassed 167 points -3.5 points better than their Day 4 seeded score- to secure the victory.

Overall, Cal was up 129 points ahead of their psych sheet seeding over the four-day meet. That compares with an average of +124.83 for the last three championships (2021, 2019, 2018). (As a reminder, these numbers are swimming points only – we’ve factored out diving, where no good version of a psych sheet exists.) Texas improved their seeded score by 74.5 points (versus an average of 69.83 during the last three meets).

From a percentage standpoint, Harvard (+308%) and Georgia Tech (+171.4%) did much better than their seedings, while Texas A&M, Northwestern, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Louisville, were among the teams that did not live up to seeding. Stanford, who has averaged a net gain of 42.83 points over the last three meets, was off by -24 points this year.

Summary Over/Under Seed (Swimming Only) – Day By Day

Final Rank Day 1 +/- Seed Day 2 +/- Seed Day 3 +/- Seed Day 4 +/- Seed Diving Final Score +/- Seed Δ% Cal 61 29 97 25 162.5 71.5 167 3.5 0 487.5 129 36.0% Texas 74 16 106 25.5 126 21.5 119.5 11.5 11 436.5 74.5 21.2% Florida 64 -4 95 23 102 15.5 85 1 28 374 35.5 11.4% NC State 57 19 67 -10.5 90 23 77 -15 0 291 16.5 6.0% Indiana 22 -18 26 4 88 -17 65 6 64 265 -25 -11.1% Arizona State 54 0 57 -15 56 -27 69 1 0 236 -41 -14.8% Stanford 54 0 29 -2.5 60 -23 72 1.5 16 231 -24 -10.0% Georgia 34 8 66 11 50 1 44 1 0 194 21 12.1% Ohio State 18 -14 24 -14 43 -21 33 -23 47 165 -72 -37.9% Virginia 22 10 48.5 -1.5 7 6 77 31 0 154.5 45.5 41.7% Virginia Tech 28 -4 41 -2.5 20.5 -28.5 53.5 -7.5 0 143 -42.5 -22.9% Louisville 46 -18 0 -29 62 -10 24 -10 0 132 -67 -33.7% Harvard 22 22 18 14 35 23 27 18 1 103 77 308.0% Alabama 30 -2 8 8 39 10 11 -10 3 91 6 7.3% LSU 0 0 20 3 13 -2 20 0 32 85 1 1.9% Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 81 85 0 0.0% Arizona 12 6 24 4 13 2 12 8 18 79 20 48.8% Tennessee 0 -8 17.5 -12.5 19 -3.5 16 -13 20 72.5 -37 -41.3% Minnesota 0 0 4 4 20 0 17 -3 3 44 1 2.5% Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2 -5 42 44 -7 -77.8% Georgia Tech 0 0 1 1 3 3 34 20 0 38 24 171.4% Michigan 14 -22 10 -12 10 -16 2 -6 0 36 -56 -60.9% Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 31 0 N/M Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 30 0 N/M Missouri 0 0 0 -4 7 -4 20 15 0 27 7 35.0% USC 0 -2 0 0 18 6 1 -6 6 25 -2 -9.5% North Carolina 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 24 -2 -100.0% Penn 0 0 0 0 6.5 1.5 16 -1 0 22.5 0.5 2.3% Auburn 6 6 0 -8 13 6 0 -5 3 22 -1 -5.0% Princeton 0 0 5 -1 2 -3 6 6 1 14 2 18.2% Kentucky 0 -8 0 0 0 0 11 -1 0 11 -9 -45.0% Northwestern 0 -4 0 0 6.5 -6 0 0 0 6.5 -10 -60.6% Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 5 2 0 0 0 5 2 66.7% SMU 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0 0 4 4 -3 -100.0% Towson 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 0 0 4 4 -89.7% Wisconsin 0 0 0 -9 4 -8 0 -18 0 4 -35 N/M Utah 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 N/M

Day 4 Event by Event

1650 Free

Team Seeded Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 0 0 0 Texas 34 15 -19 Florida 40 37 -3 NC State 30 33 3 Indiana 9 13 4 Arizona State 0 0 0 Stanford 0 9 9 Georgia 11 15 4 Ohio State 15 15 0 Virginia 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 Arizona 4 12 8 Tennessee 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 3 6 3 Michigan 2 0 -2 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 USC 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 Auburn 1 0 -1 Princeton 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 Wisconsin 6 0 -6 Utah 0 0 0

200 Back

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 50 54 53 3 Texas 14 17 17 3 Florida 11 12 15 4 NC State 9 14 13 4 Indiana 5 6 1 -4 Arizona State 0 0 0 0 Stanford 16 13 14 -2 Georgia 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 0 0 0 0 Virginia 11 14 20 9 Virginia Tech 15 7 4 -11 Louisville 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 Alabama 4 3 5 1 LSU 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 7 0 0 -7 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 15 13 13 USC 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Auburn 1 0 0 -1 Princeton 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 12 0 0 -12 Towson 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0

100 Free

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 22 20 17 -5 Texas 20 36 29.5 9.5 Florida 6 0 0 -6 NC State 14 0 0 -14 Indiana 0 11 6 6 Arizona State 8 6 3 -5 Stanford 15 15 16 1 Georgia 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 14 4 8 -6 Virginia 5 23 27 22 Virginia Tech 11 2 5.5 -5.5 Louisville 0 0 0 0 Harvard 3 5 9 6 Alabama 0 0 0 0 LSU 20 16 20 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 17 17 14 -3 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 USC 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0

200 Breast

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 30 30 32 2 Texas 12 24 18 6 Florida 1 5 3 2 NC State 0 0 0 0 Indiana 13 0 0 -13 Arizona State 15 16 20 5 Stanford 16 11 11 -5 Georgia 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 6 13 21 15 Louisville 4 0 0 -4 Harvard 0 0 0 0 Alabama 9 0 0 -9 LSU 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 20 17 17 -3 Texas A&M 0 4 2 2 Georgia Tech 2 13 14 12 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 USC 7 2 1 -6 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 Penn 17 20 16 -1 Auburn 3 0 0 -3 Princeton 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0

200 Fly

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 21.5 33 33 11.5 Texas 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 3 4 4 NC State 7 9 3 -4 Indiana 14 16 21 7 Arizona State 11 13 12 1 Stanford 1.5 0 0 -1.5 Georgia 30 17 17 -13 Ohio State 3 0 0 -3 Virginia 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 15 7 9 -6 Louisville 20 20 16 -4 Harvard 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 9 14 14 5 Michigan 6 2 2 -4 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 Missouri 5 4 7 2 USC 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 5 6 6 Kentucky 12 12 11 -1 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0

400 Free Relay