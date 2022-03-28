Bell, McCarty Each Grab Their Fifth Individual Win To Close Austin Sectionals

2022 4C SPEEDO SECTIONALS – AUSTIN

March 24-27, 2022

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center

SCY (25 yards)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 3

COMBINED

Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 2014 Denver Hilltoppers – 1916.5 Gold Medal Swim Club – 1691 Highlands Ranch Aquatics – 970.66 Fort Collins Area Swim Team – 964

WOMENS

Denver Hilltoppers – 1400.5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 897 Fort Collins – 708 Highlands Ranch Aquatics – 695.66 Flatiron Athletic Club – 563

MENS

Gold Medal Swim Club – 1275 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1117 Foothills Swim Team – 661 Longhorn Aquatics – 636 Olympus Aquatics – 621

The Austin Speedo Sectionals concluded today with a session that consisted of the 1650 free, the 50 free, the 200 IM, and the 400 medley relay. The Scottsdale Aquatic Club scores the most points across both genders, the Denver Hilltoppers scored the most points for the women, and the Gold Medal Swim Club scores the most points for the men.

Lucy Bell of the Fort Collins Area Swim Team, a Stanford commit and #7 ranked in the Class of 2022, won the womens’ 200 IM with a time of 1:57.09. Her swim was highlighted by a very quick 24.85 split on the fly leg of her race. This is her fifth win of the meet, as she also won the 200 fly, 400 IM, 100 fly, and 100 breast. Although her best time in the 200 IM remains at a 1:55.21, Bell still won this race by over two seconds.

NC State commit Quintin McCarty of Pikes Peak Athletics, who is ranked #14 in SwimSwam’s top Class of 2022 boys’ recruits, won the 50 free with a time of 19.46. He was the only person under 20 seconds in the event. McCarty previously won the 200 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 100 back. Alexis Greenhawt of the Denver Hilltoppers won the womens’ 50 free with a time of 22.71, taking 0.47 seconds off her prelims swim of 23.18.

Landon Driggers, who represents the Rio Salado Swim Club, won the mens’ 200 IM with a time of 1:47.56. He took nearly a second off of his best time of 1:48.57 from a year ago. Driggers finished 18th in the event at DII NCAAs in 2021. His best event is the 400 IM, a race that he won at this meet and finished second in at DII NCAAs while swimming for the University of Indianapolis.

Jack Luken of the Gold Medal Swim Club dropped nearly seven seconds off of his best time to win the mens’ 1650 free with a time of 15:19.29. Mila Nikanorov of Highlands Ranch Aquatics had an even bigger drop in the womens’ race, taking over 22 seconds off of her previous PB of 16;52.48 to win the mile with a time of 16:30.21.

Other Day 4 Event Winners