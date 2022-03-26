2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday night’s finals session was electric–or should we say fire, because, you know… the fireworks during the walkout.

In any case, this session was crazy.

Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez kicked things off with a victory in the 400 IM, downing Chase Kalisz‘s NCAA & U.S. Open Record in the process with a 3:32.88.

Later, 3 men went sub-44 in the 100 butterfly; Stanford’s Andrei Minakov won the race in 43.71, followed closely by Georgia’s Luca Urlando in 43.80 and Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan in 43.90.

Minnesota’s Max McHugh took a little more off from his prelims time in the 100 breaststroke, registering a 49.90 to win his second consecutive NCAA title in the event. McHugh also went 49.95 in prelims and is now one of only two men to ever swim the race in under 50 seconds, alongside Indiana alumnus Ian Finnerty, the NCAA, U.S. Open, and American Record holder (49.69, 2018).

The session ended with a victory by the Cal Bears in the 400 medley relay, but all eyes were on the Georgia Bulldogs as 100 fly runner-up Luca Urlando led off the relay with a new NCAA, U.S. Open, and American Record in the 100 backstroke, erasing Ryan Murphy‘s 6-year-old mark, set in this very pool, with a blistering 43.35, a full second faster than his previous lifetime best and 0.14 faster than Murphy’s 2016 time.

400 IM

Top 8 finishers:

Hugo Gonzalez (CAL- Senior): 3:32.88 Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 3:34.08 Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 3:35.69 Bobby Finke (FLOR- Senior): 3:36.83 Jake Foster (TEX- Junior): 3:38.24 Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 3:38.55 David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 3:40.05 Sean Grieshop (CAL- 5Y): 3:40.12

Texas’ Carson Foster appeared the favorite after prelims, perhaps only tentatively considering what ASU’s Leon Marchand did in the 200 IM Thursday evening, but Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez won the day instead. While a victory by Gonzalez cannot be considered a huge upset, the time he swam is otherworldly.

100 Butterfly

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

Pool Record: Andrei Minakov (STAN): 43.77

Top 8 finishers:

Andrei Minakov (STAN- Freshman): 43.71 Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 43.80 Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 43.90 Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 44.17 Tomer Frankel (IU- Sophomore): 44.56 Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 44.61 Aiden Hayes (NCST- Freshman): 44.75 Umit Gures (HARV- Junior): 44.88

Top-seed Andrei Minakov of Stanford held his rank in the 100 butterfly, barely holding off Georgia’s Luca Urlando and Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan. All three men broke 44 seconds–for Minakov, this is his third time under 44.00, which is more swims under 44 than even Caeleb Dressel and former pool record holder Joseph Schooling have done in the race in the yards pool.

200 Freestyle

Top 8 finishers:

No one slipped under 1:30 this evening, but the men’s 100 freestyle was no less a dogfight than usual. 2021 champ Kieran Smith was knocked back to 5th as Texas’ Drew Kibler claimed his first individual NCAA title. ASU’s Grant House was close behind, followed by Georgia’s Matt Sates, the winner of the 500 Thursday night.

100 Breaststroke

Top 8 finishers:

Max McHugh (MINN- Senior): 49.90 Caspar Corbeau (TEX- Junior): 50.49 Liam Bell (CAL- Junior): 50.50 Reece Whitley (CAL- Senior): 50.84 Trent Pellini (USC- 5Y): 50.93 Dillon Hillis (FLOR- Senior): 51.24 Derek Maas (BAMA- Junior): 51.34 Jarel Dillard (TENN- Senior): 52.00

Defending champion Max McHugh dominated the men’s 100 breaststroke, putting up just the 4th performance ever under 50 seconds.

100 Backstroke

Top 8 finishers:

Kacper Stokowski (NCST- Junior): 44.04 Brednan Burns (IU- Junior): 44.15 Adam Chaney (FLOR- Sophomore): 44.35 Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 44.36 Hunter Armstrong (OSU- Junior): 44.42 Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 44.60 Dean Farris (HARV- Senior): 44.60 Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 44.87

With Katharine Berkoff‘s win last week, NC State has now swept the women’s and men’s 100 backstroke crowns at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Kacper Stokowski nearly cracked 44, hitting the wall in 44.04, just 0.11 ahead of Indiana’s Brendan Burns.

400 Medley Relay

NCAA Record: 2:59.22 (TEX- 2017)

NCAA Meet Record: 2:59.22 (TEX- 2017)

American Record: 3:01.51 (CAL- 2017)

US Open Record: 2:59.22 (TEX- 2017)

Pool Record: 3:00.68 (TEX- 2016)

Top 8 finishers:

Cal: 3:00.36 Indiana: 3:00.76 Florida: 3:01.00 Texas: 3:01.22 NC State: 3:01.53 Stanford: 3:01.70 Louisville: 3:02.03 Arizona State: 3:02.81

The record no one saw coming: Luca Urlando breaks Ryan Murphy‘s NCAA, U.S. Open, and American Record in the 100 backstroke with a 43.35 swimming backstroke on the relay lead-off leg. Cal would go on to win the race, ending the session with a 7.5 point lead over Texas. Georgia, despite the unbelievable lead-off from Urlando, would finish only 12th.

Team scores following day three: