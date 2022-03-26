2022 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 3 Pick’ems Scoring Update

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

That was an incredible finals session, capped by two NCAA records, one of which was completely unexpected. It’s time for our day 3 Pick’em contest scoring update.

One of those records fell at the hands of Cal senior Hugo Gonzalez, who won the 400 IM. That was a huge result for some people in the Pick’ems contest, as only 19 contestants had Gonzalez picked to win.

Let’s start with the scores from Day 3 of the meet. There was a tie for 1st tonight between “Lokermotion” and “Merlin,” both of whom scored 63 points on today’s events. Lokermotion had their best performance in the 100 fly, correctly guessing Minakov, Urlando, and Ramadan 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Merlin, on the other hand, did one better, getting a perfect score on the 100 fly, correctly guessing the top 4 of Minakov, Urlando, Ramadan, and Korstanje. Merlin was excellent in the 100 breast as well, correctly having picked McHugh 1st, Corbeau 2nd, and Whitley 4th.

Here are the scores from Day 3:

Now, let’s get on to the total scores through Day 3. We also have a tie for 1st here, with “Old and Slow” and “Daniel Schmell” leading the way at 108 points apiece. The pair have actually posted the same score on both days 1&2, where they each scored 59 points, and day 3, where they each scored 49. Despite the awesome performance on day 3, “Merlin” still finds themself in 274th place after scoring only 14 points on days 1&2. “Lokermotion” is tied for 24th currently.

Here are the total scores through Friday night’s events: