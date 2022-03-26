2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 3 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Cal took over the lead in the team standings on Day 3 after winning the 400 medley relay with a pool record time of 3:00.36. With very little margin to make mistakes as they try to dethrone defending champions Texas, the Golden Bears were extremely cautious with their relay starts. After Destin Lasco’s lead off (44.64), Reece Whitley (50.64), Trenton Julian (44.44), and Bjorn Seeliger (40.64) had reaction time of .39, .27, and .31, respectively, by far the most conservative in the field. Cal used Whitley on the relay instead of Liam Bell, who had placed third in the 100 breast final tonight (50.50), one spot ahead of Whitley (50.84).

The most eye-popping split of the night was the leadoff backstroke from Luca Urlando, whose 43.35 broke Ryan Murphy’s NCAA, meet, American, U.S. Open, and pool records.

The second-fastest backstroke leadoff belonged to Kacper Stokowski of NC State (44.33), who was .29 off the time he swam to win the individual event earlier in the session. Also leading off with sub-44.5s were Florida’s Adam Chaney (44.43) and Indiana’s Brendan Burns (44.45), who had finished third and second, respectively, in the 100 back individual final.

Caspar Corbeau of Texas led the breaststrokers with 50.10 from a rolling start, which was the fastest by more than half a second. Cal’s Reece Whitley and USC’s Trent Pellini both split 50.64s, while Evgenii Somov of Louisville (50.81), Josh Matheny of Indiana (50.93), and Ron Polonsky of Stanford (50.98) were also under 51 seconds.

Andrei Minakov, who won the 100 fly final with a pool-record time of 43.71, went 43.58 on Stanford’s relay for the fastest butterfly split of the night. NC State’s Nyls Korstanje, fourth in the 100 fly final, went 43.88 as the only other sub-44 flyer. Tomer Frankel went 44.19 for Indiana. There were three more sub-44.5s: Dalton Lowe of Louisville (44.38), Florida’s Eric Friese (44.41), and Cal’s Trenton Julian (44.44).

Texas fifth-year Alvin Jiang, whom the Longhorns had used for the fly leg on the 2021 NCAA-champion 400 medley relay, did not swim with this year’s quartet. He swam the 100 back/100 fly double in prelims and made finals in both, but scratched the fly (he placed 13th in prelims with 45.00) and it was presumed that it was to rest up for the relay. Instead, Texas used Zac Van Zandt (44.79). It was probably the right move, as Jiang tied for 15th place in the fly final with 45.64, but it makes one wonder what real benefit Texas picked up from scratching Jiang.

(One other note about the fly splits: Missouri’s relay was disqualified for an early start from flyer Danny Kovac which, to anyone watching, was quite clear.)

With 40.52, Tennessee freshman Jordan Crooks was the fastest of the five swimmers who swam sub-41 100 free anchors. Bjorn Seeliger went 40.64 on the end of Cal’s relay to assure their win. Virginia’s Matt King (40.90), Florida’s Kieran Smith (40.96), and Arizona State’s Leon Marchand (40.98) were the three others.

400 Medley Relay Splits

Rank School Swimmer Backstroke Split 1 Georgia Luca Urlando 43.35 2 NC State Kacper Stokowski 44.33 3 Florida Adam Chaney 44.43 4 Indiana Brendan Burns 44.45 5 Harvard Dean Farris 44.59 6 Cal Destin Lasco 44.64 7 Ohio State Hunter Armstrong 44.74 8 Texas Cameron Auchinachie 45.00 9 Utah Andrei Ungur 45.05 10 Stanford Leon MacAlister 45.10 11 Alabama Matthew Menke 45.12 12 Louisville Nicolas Albiero 45.26 13 Arizona State Jack Dolan 45.49 14 Wisconsin Wes Jekel 45.52 15 Missouri (DQ) Jack Dahlgren 45.66 16 Virginia Tech Forest Webb 45.80 17 Auburn Nate Stoffle 45.91 17 Florida State Mason Herbet 45.91 19 Tennessee Bjoern Kammann 45.93 20 Virginia Jack Aikins 46.13 21 Georgia Tech Berke Saka 46.21 22 Notre Dame Kaden Smesko 46.27 23 Texas A&M Ethan Gogulski 46.47 24 Penn State Lachlan Byrne 46.49 25 USC Vaggelis Makrygiannis 46.78 26 UNC Noah Rutberg 46.83 27 Michigan Jared Daigle 46.97 28 Northwestern Manuel Martos 47.09 29 Purdue Nikola Acin 47.29 Rank School Swimmer Breaststroke Split 1 Texas Caspar Corbeau 50.10 2 Cal Reece Whitley 50.64 2 USC Trent Pellini 50.64 4 Louisville Evgenii Somov 50.81 5 Indiana Josh Matheny 50.93 6 Stanford Ron Polonsky 50.98 7 Alabama Derek Maas 51.05 8 Florida Dillon Hillis 51.20 9 Northwestern Kevin Houseman 51.30 10 Auburn Reid Mikuta 51.34 11 Georgia Tech Caio Pumputis 51.41 12 Harvard Jared Simpson 51.42 13 Missouri (DQ) Ben Patton 51.51 14 Arizona State John Heaphy 51.54 15 Wisconsin Will Myhre 51.71 16 UNC Jacob Rauch 51.75 17 Texas A&M Andres Puente 51.79 18 NC State Rafal Kusto 51.81 19 Virginia Noah Nichols 51.84 20 Michigan Will Chan 51.85 21 Tennessee Jarel Dillard 51.87 22 Penn State Daniel Raisanen 51.93 23 Virginia Tech AJ Pouch 51.98 24 Utah Jaek Horner 52.08 25 Ohio State Hudson McDaniel 52.16 26 Georgia Harrison Wayner 52.38 27 Purdue Nicholas Sherman 52.62 28 Notre Dame Josh Bottelberghe 52.69 29 Florida State Izaak Bastian 53.38 Rank Team Swimmer Butterfly Split 1 Stanford Andrei Minakov 43.58 2 NC State Nyls Korstanje 43.88 3 Indiana Tomer Frankel 44.19 4 Louisville Dalton Lowe 44.38 5 Florida Eric Friese 44.41 6 Cal Trenton Julian 44.44 7 Missouri (DQ) Danny Kovac 44.61 8 Texas Zac Van Zandt 44.79 9 Arizona State Cody Bybee 44.80 10 Georgia Tech Christian Ferraro 44.97 11 Purdue Braden Samuels 45.06 12 Ohio State Alex Quach 45.08 13 Auburn Aidan Stoffle 45.15 14 Alabama Tyler Sesvold 45.28 14 Penn State Victor Baganha 45.28 16 USC Alexei Sancov 45.35 16 Michigan Gal Cohen Groumi 45.35 18 Notre Dame Cason Wilburn 45.36 19 Virginia Tech Antani Ivanov 45.41 20 Harvard Umitcan Gures 45.47 21 Virginia Josh Fong 45.52 22 Northwestern Federico Burdisso 45.65 23 UNC Boyd Poelke 45.66 24 Texas A&M Jace Brown 45.67 25 Tennessee Kayky Mota 45.69 26 Wisconsin Constantin Bensch 45.74 27 Florida State Max McCuster 45.90 28 Utah Ben Waterman 46.19 29 Georgia Matthew Sates 46.39 Rank Team Swimmer Freestyle Split 1 Tennessee Jordan Crooks 40.52 2 Cal Bjorn Seeliger 40.64 3 Virginia Matt King 40.90 4 Florida Kieran Smith 40.96 5 Arizona State Leon Marchand 40.98 6 Indiana Rafael Miroslaw 41.19 7 Ohio State Ruslan Gaziev 41.25 8 Texas Danny Krueger 41.33 9 NC State Noah Henderson 41.51 10 Louisville Murilo Sartori 41.58 11 Notre Dame Chris Guiliano 41.61 12 Alabama Jonathan Berneburg 41.68 13 Harvard Mahlon Reihman 41.76 14 Texas A&M Koko Bratanov 41.77 15 USC Nikola Miljenic 41.79 16 Georgia Dillon Downing 41.80 17 Michigan Bence Szabados 41.81 18 Virginia Tech Youssef Ramadan 41.99 19 Stanford Jonny Affeld 42.04 20 UNC Tomas Sungalia 42.27 21 Florida State Peter Varjasi 42.44 22 Northwestern Andrew Zhang 42.46 23 Auburn Logan Tirheimer 42.50 24 Utah Finn O’Haimhirgin 42.52 25 Georgia Tech Baturalp Unlu 42.64 26 Penn State William Roberson 42.70 27 Missouri (DQ) Grant Bochenski 42.88 28 Purdue Keelan Hart 43.09 29 Wisconsin Jake Newmark 43.47

Team Rankings Through Day 3