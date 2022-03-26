16yo Daniel Diehl Posts 1:50.12 LCM 200 FR, 53.59 100 FL at Buffalo Sectionals

2022 Speedo Spring Sectional – Buffalo

March 24-27, 2022

ECC Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, NY

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022 Speedo Sectional Championship”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Thursday

Combined

Scarlet Aquatics – 680 Commonwealth Swimming – 349 Eagle Swim Team Inc. – 210 Victor Swim Club – 166 STAR Swimming – 104

Men

Scarlet Aquatics – 347 Commonwealth Swimming – 134 Victor Swim Club – 119 Eagle Swim Team Inc. – 115 Hudson Explorer Aquatic – 46

Women

Scarlet Aquatics – 333 Commonwealth Swimming – 215 Eagle Swim Team, Inc. – 95 STAR Swimming – 60 Cougar Aquatic Team – 53

Scarlet Aquatics continues to have a chokehold over the Buffalo Sectionals meet, expanding their leads in the combined, women’s and men’s scoring. Day 2 of the meet featured the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Stanford recruit Natalie Mannion took the women’s 200 free by a huge margin, clocking a 2:01.05 to finish first by 3.6 seconds. For Mannion, it was a huge performance, finally knocking out her previous PB of 2:01.82, which had stood since 2019. She split the race very well, clocking 28.57, 30.35, 31.23, and 30.90 respectively by 50.

Mannion was back in action shortly after the 200, taking 2nd in the women’s 100 fly with a time of 1:01.91. SOLO’s Anna Boemer won the event in 1:01.91, touching a bit off her personal best of 1:00.64.

In the men’s 200 free, YMCA of Cumberland 16-year-old Daniel Diehl had a huge swim, posting a 1:50.12. For Diehl, the swim marked a personal best by over 2 seconds. Coming into the meet, his best time stood at 1:52.35, a time which he established in July of 2021. With the swim, Diehl is now the #13 all-time performer in the 15-16 age group.

Diehl then swam the 100 fly, winning the race with another massive career best of 53.59. The swim took 1.55 seconds off his previous best, which had also been set last July. With the performance, Diehl is now tied for #13 all-time among 15-16 boys. Diehl swam well on the first 50, splitting 25.43, but the strength of his race came on the back half, where he split a speedy 28.16.

Scarlet Aquatics 14-year-old Chloe Kim won the women’s 400 IM with a 4:51.63. The swim chipped a second off her previous best and brings her up to #54 all-time in the 13-14 girls age group. Scarlet Aquatics also picked up a win in the men’s 400 IM, where 15-year-old Richard Poplawski swam a 4:27.87 to win a tight race over teammate Eric Lee (4:28.61).

Other Friday Event Winners