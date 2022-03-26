Ashley Mellinger, 13, Wins Women’s 400 IM with 4:23.72 (SCY) at Christiansburg

2022 Speedo Sectional Championship – Christiansburg

March 24-27, 2022

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022EZ Southern Region Speedo Champ Series”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2

Combined

Occoquan Swimming Inc – 363 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 233 Lancaster Aquatic Club – 195 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 149 Fox Chapel Killer Whales – 148

Men

Occoquan Swimming Inc – 221 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 117 Arlington Aquatic Club – 112 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 60 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – 52

Women

Lancaster Aquatic Club – 152 Fox Chapel Killer Whales – 148 Occoquan Swimming Inc – 142 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 116 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 89

On the 2nd day of the Christiansburg Sectionals, 13-year-old Ashley Mellinger out of Lancaster Aquatic Club won the women’s in 4:23.72. For Mellinger, the swim marked a personal best by 3 seconds, beating out the 4:26.49 she had set in December of 2021. At just 13, Mellinger put together an impressive free split of 1:00.16.

In the men’s 400 IM, AAC 17-year-old James Ewing posted a dominant win, swimming a 3:53.78 to touch first by nearly 10 seconds. The swim marked a personal best for Ewing by exactly 5 seconds. He was great on the front half of the race, splitting 52.74 and 57.90 on fly and back respectively for a 1:50.64 on the first 200.

ASC 18-year-old Joe Hayburn won the men’s 100 fly in 48.99, touching just 0.03 seconds off his career best. Hayburn was fueled by a 26.06 on the 2nd 50. In the women’s 100 fly, KW 17-year-old Sophie Shao won handily, posting a 54.34. Shao was off her personal best of 53.85 with the swim, but still won the race by over a second.

AAC 18-year-old Collin McKenzie won the men’s 100 breast with a 54.95, dipping under 55 seconds for the first time in his career. McKenzie split the race very well, going out in 25.80 on the first 50, before coming home in 29.15.

Other Friday Event Winners