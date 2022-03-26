Ashley Mellinger, 13, Wins Women’s 400 IM with 4:23.72 (SCY) at Christiansburg

2022 Speedo Sectional Championship – Christiansburg
- March 24-27, 2022
- Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA
- SCY (25 yards)
- Psych Sheet
- Results on MeetMobile “2022EZ Southern Region Speedo Champ Series”
Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2
Combined
- Occoquan Swimming Inc – 363
- Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 233
- Lancaster Aquatic Club – 195
- Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 149
- Fox Chapel Killer Whales – 148
Men
- Occoquan Swimming Inc – 221
- Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 117
- Arlington Aquatic Club – 112
- Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 60
- Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – 52
Women
- Lancaster Aquatic Club – 152
- Fox Chapel Killer Whales – 148
- Occoquan Swimming Inc – 142
- Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 116
- Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 89
On the 2nd day of the Christiansburg Sectionals, 13-year-old Ashley Mellinger out of Lancaster Aquatic Club won the women’s in 4:23.72. For Mellinger, the swim marked a personal best by 3 seconds, beating out the 4:26.49 she had set in December of 2021. At just 13, Mellinger put together an impressive free split of 1:00.16.
In the men’s 400 IM, AAC 17-year-old James Ewing posted a dominant win, swimming a 3:53.78 to touch first by nearly 10 seconds. The swim marked a personal best for Ewing by exactly 5 seconds. He was great on the front half of the race, splitting 52.74 and 57.90 on fly and back respectively for a 1:50.64 on the first 200.
ASC 18-year-old Joe Hayburn won the men’s 100 fly in 48.99, touching just 0.03 seconds off his career best. Hayburn was fueled by a 26.06 on the 2nd 50. In the women’s 100 fly, KW 17-year-old Sophie Shao won handily, posting a 54.34. Shao was off her personal best of 53.85 with the swim, but still won the race by over a second.
AAC 18-year-old Collin McKenzie won the men’s 100 breast with a 54.95, dipping under 55 seconds for the first time in his career. McKenzie split the race very well, going out in 25.80 on the first 50, before coming home in 29.15.
Other Friday Event Winners
- Women’s 200 Free: Elise Nardozzi (PEAQ) – 1:50.71
- Men’s 200 Free: Daniel Simoes (SVSC) – 1:39.94
- Women’s 100 Breast: Sophia Heilen (OCCS) – 1:03.55