2022 M. NCAA Championships: Analyzing Daniel Krueger’s 200 Free Relay Exchange

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the 200 freestyle relay last night at the 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, announcers noted that Texas swimmer Daniel Krueger appeared to have a bad start on the second leg of the relay. After his start, the announcers noted that Krueger seemed to overstep the front end of the block, which can be seen on the NCAA’s video of the race.

Krueger opted to put one foot over the wedge on his start, stepping over it to the front of the block, clearing the wedge in the process. After reaching the front of the block with the foot that was previously behind the wedge, Krueger keeps one foot planted on the wedge as he begins his take-off.

This is not as risky as the two footed stepover that has become more common in recent years, with American Kieran Smith being one of the first to debut this start style. Texas was the original school to debut the one foot wedge start back at NCAAs in 2014.

According to official results, Krueger split 18.77 with a .32 reaction time. Considering he was a 19.20 in the prelims of the individual 50 freestyle event, it appears as though his start did not negatively impact his overall split. However, the relay as a whole suffered due to the swimmer’s reaction times. The Texas 200 freestyle relay had a combined reaction time of 1.48 seconds, significantly slower than first place finishers Florida (.84) and runners-up Cal (1.02). In fact, the Texas relay had the slowest combined reaction time in the top 8 finishers, and the second-slowest in the entire field. Had Texas’ relay had the combined reaction time of the Florida relay, they would have finished with a time of 1:13.77, winning the race by almost a half second.

Originally reported by Michael Hamann

200 free relay

NCAA Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn- 2009)

NCAA Meet Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)

American Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)

US Open Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)

Pool Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)

Top 8 finishers:

Florida: 1:14.11 Cal: 1:14.36 Texas: 1:14.41 NC State: 1;14.69 Virginia: 1:14.70 Arizona State: 1:14.85 Ohio State: 1:15.30 Indiana: 1:15.47

The Florida Gators, internationally renowned for their distance program, has now won both 200 yard relays at this meet by swimming a 1:14.11 in the 200 free relay. Adam Chaney led off in 18.85 and was followed by Eric Friese (18.39), Will Davis (18.28) and Kieran Smith (18.59). Their swim is also now the second fastest in history, just .03 off the legendary Auburn supersuited record 1:14.08 from 2009.

Cal and Texas battled for second, with the Bears eventually coming out on top. Cal was led by Bjoern Seeliger‘s sizzling 18.27 leadoff leg and held off the remainder of the field to finish runner-up. Texas was led by anchor Cameron Auchinachie, who redeemed his individual DQ with an 18.14 split.

Heat three went to the Harvard Crimson, who dropped a 1:15.88. That included an 18.49 split from Dean Farris and an 18.78 anchor from Umit Gures.