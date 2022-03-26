2022 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 3 Scoring Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 23-26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Cal began Day 3 prelims modestly, moving up two spots from their seeds in the 400 IM and one spot in the 100 fly. Then they exploded, adding finalists in the 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back to pick up a total of 40 more points than their seeded scores. In finals, the Golden Bears did even better and added another 26.5 points for a net gain of 72.5 in Day 3 swimming events.

Cal passed Texas in the standings for the first time after the backstroke, but the Longhorns moved to the top again after diving. Cal’s victory in the 400 medley relay at the end of the night put them up with a 7.5-point lead heading into Day 4, which has traditionally played to their strongest events.

Texas had a somewhat opposite trajectory, improving their positioning by 19 points in the 400 IM, 6 in the 100 fly, and 14.5 in the 200 free before missing by 18 points in backstroke prelims. The Longhorns gave back 2.5 points from their morning gains in finals, but finished the day with a net positive of 21 more points than their seeded score.

NC State (+23), Harvard (+23), Florida (+15), and Alabama (+10) improved their standings, as well.

400 IM

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 31 33 40 9 Texas 30 49 42 12 Florida 0 16 21 21 NC State 0 0 0 0 Indiana 0 0 0 0 Arizona State 32 14 17 -15 Stanford 14 4 5 -9 Georgia 0 6 7 7 Louisville 4 0 0 -4 Ohio State 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Virginia 1 2 1 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Arizona 11 12 13 2 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Michigan 16 3 3 -13 Columbia 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 USC 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 Princeton 5 7 2 -3 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 SMU 3 0 0 -3 Wisconsin 6 9 4 -2 Towson 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0

100 Fly

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 0 1 4 4 Texas 0 6 6.5 6.5 Florida 9 0 0 -9 NC State 15 25 27 12 Indiana 17 24 23 6 Arizona State 5 0 0 -5 Stanford 20 20 20 0 Georgia 16 16 17 1 Louisville 13 13 13 0 Ohio State 13 7 6 -7 Virginia Tech 31 22 17.5 -13.5 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 Harvard 7 12 11 4 LSU 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Michigan 6 6 7 1 Columbia 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 USC 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 3 3 3 Princeton 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0

200 Free

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 5 19 14 9 Texas 12 26.5 26 14 Florida 30 19 20 -10 NC State 6 14 15 9 Indiana 14 7 7 -7 Arizona State 20 16 17 -3 Stanford 4 1.5 3 -1 Georgia 25 17 16 -9 Louisville 6 12 11 5 Ohio State 0 3 9 9 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 LSU 15 11 13 -2 Arizona 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 USC 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Missouri 7 9 4 -3 Princeton 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0

100 Breast

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 14 32 31 17 Texas 16 16 17 1 Florida 9 13 13 4 NC State 0 0 0 0 Indiana 2 0 0 -2 Arizona State 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 Louisville 15 6 1 -14 Ohio State 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 1 2 2 Alabama 17 14 12 -5 Virginia 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 13 11 11 -2 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 20 20 20 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 USC 12 12 14 2 Auburn 7 4 9 2 Missouri 4 0 0 -4 Princeton 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 12 5 6.5 -5.5 Penn 5 7 6.5 1.5 Notre Dame 3 2 5 2 Georgia Tech 0 3 3 3 SMU 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 9 4 4 Utah 0 0 0 0

100 Back

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 26 37 33.5 7.5 Texas 21 3 4.5 -16.5 Florida 15 17 16 1 NC State 16 16 20 4 Indiana 32 27 24 -8 Arizona State 4 0 0 -4 Stanford 13 9 6 -7 Georgia 0 0 0 0 Louisville 6 14 13 7 Ohio State 17 11 14 -3 Virginia Tech 0 1.5 1 1 Alabama 0 5 9 9 Virginia 0 0 0 0 Harvard 3 13 12 9 LSU 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 2 0 0 -2 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 USC 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 1.5 2 2 Missouri 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0

400 Medley Relay

Team Seeded Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 14 40 26 Texas 26 30 4 Florida 24 32 8 NC State 30 28 -2 Indiana 40 34 -6 Arizona State 22 22 0 Stanford 32 26 -6 Georgia 8 10 2 Louisville 28 24 -4 Ohio State 34 14 -20 Virginia Tech 18 0 -18 Alabama 12 18 6 Virginia 0 6 6 Harvard 2 12 10 LSU 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 Tennessee 10 8 -2 Michigan 4 0 -4 Columbia 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 USC 0 4 4 Auburn 0 2 2 Missouri 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 Wisconsin 6 0 -6 Towson 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0

Day 3 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by actual score) – Swimming only

Team Seeded Actual Difference Cal 90 162.5 72.5 Texas 105 126 21 Florida 87 102 15 NC State 67 90 23 Indiana 105 88 -17 Arizona State 83 56 -27 Stanford 83 60 -23 Georgia 49 50 1 Louisville 72 62 -10 Ohio State 64 43 -21 Virginia Tech 49 20.5 -28.5 Alabama 29 39 10 Virginia 1 7 6 Harvard 12 35 23 LSU 15 13 -2 Arizona 11 13 2 Purdue 0 0 0 Texas A&M 2 0 -2 Tennessee 23 19 -4 Michigan 26 10 -16 Columbia 0 0 0 Minnesota 20 20 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 USC 12 18 6 Auburn 7 13 6 Missouri 11 7 -4 Princeton 5 2 -3 Northwestern 12 6.5 -5.5 Penn 5 6.5 1.5 Notre Dame 3 5 2 Georgia Tech 0 3 3 SMU 3 0 -3 Wisconsin 12 4 -8 Towson 0 4 4 Utah 0 0 0

Day 3 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by difference) – Swimming only

Team Seeded Actual Difference Cal 90 162.5 72.5 NC State 67 90 23 Harvard 12 35 23 Texas 105 126 21 Florida 87 102 15 Alabama 29 39 10 Virginia 1 7 6 USC 12 18 6 Auburn 7 13 6 Towson 0 4 4 Georgia Tech 0 3 3 Arizona 11 13 2 Notre Dame 3 5 2 Penn 5 6.5 1.5 Georgia 49 50 1 Purdue 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 Minnesota 20 20 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 LSU 15 13 -2 Texas A&M 2 0 -2 Princeton 5 2 -3 SMU 3 0 -3 Tennessee 23 19 -4 Missouri 11 7 -4 Northwestern 12 6.5 -5.5 Wisconsin 12 4 -8 Louisville 72 62 -10 Michigan 26 10 -16 Indiana 105 88 -17 Ohio State 64 43 -21 Stanford 83 60 -23 Arizona State 83 56 -27 Virginia Tech 49 20.5 -28.5

Team Rankings Through Day 3 (Swimming and Diving)