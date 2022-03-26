2022 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 3 Scoring Analysis

Cal began Day 3 prelims modestly, moving up two spots from their seeds in the 400 IM and one spot in the 100 fly. Then they exploded, adding finalists in the 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back to pick up a total of 40 more points than their seeded scores. In finals, the Golden Bears did even better and added another 26.5 points for a net gain of 72.5 in Day 3 swimming events.
Cal passed Texas in the standings for the first time after the backstroke, but the Longhorns moved to the top again after diving. Cal’s victory in the 400 medley relay at the end of the night put them up with a 7.5-point lead heading into Day 4, which has traditionally played to their strongest events.
Texas had a somewhat opposite trajectory, improving their positioning by 19 points in the 400 IM, 6 in the 100 fly, and 14.5 in the 200 free before missing by 18 points in backstroke prelims. The Longhorns gave back 2.5 points from their morning gains in finals, but finished the day with a net positive of 21 more points than their seeded score.
NC State (+23), Harvard (+23), Florida (+15), and Alabama (+10) improved their standings, as well.
400 IM
Team
Seeded
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
31
33
40
9
Texas
30
49
42
12
Florida
0
16
21
21
NC State
0
0
0
0
Indiana
0
0
0
0
Arizona State
32
14
17
-15
Stanford
14
4
5
-9
Georgia
0
6
7
7
Louisville
4
0
0
-4
Ohio State
0
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Virginia
1
2
1
0
Harvard
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Arizona
11
12
13
2
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
Michigan
16
3
3
-13
Columbia
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Missouri
0
0
0
0
Princeton
5
7
2
-3
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
0
SMU
3
0
0
-3
Wisconsin
6
9
4
-2
Towson
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
100 Fly
Team
Seeded
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
0
1
4
4
Texas
0
6
6.5
6.5
Florida
9
0
0
-9
NC State
15
25
27
12
Indiana
17
24
23
6
Arizona State
5
0
0
-5
Stanford
20
20
20
0
Georgia
16
16
17
1
Louisville
13
13
13
0
Ohio State
13
7
6
-7
Virginia Tech
31
22
17.5
-13.5
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Virginia
0
0
0
0
Harvard
7
12
11
4
LSU
0
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
Michigan
6
6
7
1
Columbia
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Missouri
0
3
3
3
Princeton
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Towson
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
200 Free
Team
Seeded
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
5
19
14
9
Texas
12
26.5
26
14
Florida
30
19
20
-10
NC State
6
14
15
9
Indiana
14
7
7
-7
Arizona State
20
16
17
-3
Stanford
4
1.5
3
-1
Georgia
25
17
16
-9
Louisville
6
12
11
5
Ohio State
0
3
9
9
Virginia Tech
0
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Virginia
0
0
0
0
Harvard
0
0
0
0
LSU
15
11
13
-2
Arizona
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Missouri
7
9
4
-3
Princeton
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Towson
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
100 Breast
Team
Seeded
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
14
32
31
17
Texas
16
16
17
1
Florida
9
13
13
4
NC State
0
0
0
0
Indiana
2
0
0
-2
Arizona State
0
0
0
0
Stanford
0
0
0
0
Georgia
0
0
0
0
Louisville
15
6
1
-14
Ohio State
0
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
1
2
2
Alabama
17
14
12
-5
Virginia
0
0
0
0
Harvard
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
13
11
11
-2
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
20
20
20
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
USC
12
12
14
2
Auburn
7
4
9
2
Missouri
4
0
0
-4
Princeton
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
12
5
6.5
-5.5
Penn
5
7
6.5
1.5
Notre Dame
3
2
5
2
Georgia Tech
0
3
3
3
SMU
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Towson
0
9
4
4
Utah
0
0
0
0
100 Back
Team
Seeded
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
26
37
33.5
7.5
Texas
21
3
4.5
-16.5
Florida
15
17
16
1
NC State
16
16
20
4
Indiana
32
27
24
-8
Arizona State
4
0
0
-4
Stanford
13
9
6
-7
Georgia
0
0
0
0
Louisville
6
14
13
7
Ohio State
17
11
14
-3
Virginia Tech
0
1.5
1
1
Alabama
0
5
9
9
Virginia
0
0
0
0
Harvard
3
13
12
9
LSU
0
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
2
0
0
-2
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
1.5
2
2
Missouri
0
0
0
0
Princeton
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Towson
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
400 Medley Relay
Team
Seeded
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Cal
14
40
26
Texas
26
30
4
Florida
24
32
8
NC State
30
28
-2
Indiana
40
34
-6
Arizona State
22
22
0
Stanford
32
26
-6
Georgia
8
10
2
Louisville
28
24
-4
Ohio State
34
14
-20
Virginia Tech
18
0
-18
Alabama
12
18
6
Virginia
0
6
6
Harvard
2
12
10
LSU
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
Tennessee
10
8
-2
Michigan
4
0
-4
Columbia
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
USC
0
4
4
Auburn
0
2
2
Missouri
0
0
0
Princeton
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
Wisconsin
6
0
-6
Towson
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Day 3 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by actual score) – Swimming only
Team
Seeded
Actual
Difference
Cal
90
162.5
72.5
Texas
105
126
21
Florida
87
102
15
NC State
67
90
23
Indiana
105
88
-17
Arizona State
83
56
-27
Stanford
83
60
-23
Georgia
49
50
1
Louisville
72
62
-10
Ohio State
64
43
-21
Virginia Tech
49
20.5
-28.5
Alabama
29
39
10
Virginia
1
7
6
Harvard
12
35
23
LSU
15
13
-2
Arizona
11
13
2
Purdue
0
0
0
Texas A&M
2
0
-2
Tennessee
23
19
-4
Michigan
26
10
-16
Columbia
0
0
0
Minnesota
20
20
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
USC
12
18
6
Auburn
7
13
6
Missouri
11
7
-4
Princeton
5
2
-3
Northwestern
12
6.5
-5.5
Penn
5
6.5
1.5
Notre Dame
3
5
2
Georgia Tech
0
3
3
SMU
3
0
-3
Wisconsin
12
4
-8
Towson
0
4
4
Utah
0
0
0
Day 3 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by difference) – Swimming only
