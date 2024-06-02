Kate Douglass (2:07.76) And Alex Walsh (2:07.99) Battle It Out In 200 IM

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER
- May 31- June 2, 2024
- LCM (50 meters)
- Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, Stafford, VA
Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh were neck and neck tonight next to each other in the 200 IM. Douglass earned the win in a 2:07.76 ahead of Walsh who swam a 2:07.99.
The two lead the US women so far this season in the event. Douglass stands at the top American as she swam a 2:07.05 at the 2024 World Championships in Doha. That time also stands as a personal best. Walsh’s season best is a 2:07.63 that she swam back in January at the Pro Series stop in Knoxville. The two are the only swimmers to be under the 2:08 mark this season.
Walsh has confirmed the event will be in her lineup at US Olympic Trials in just two weeks. Douglass has said before that she is between the 50 freestyle and the 200 IM. Semifinals of the women’s 50 freestyle occur right before the final of the 200 IM at Trials.
Both swimmers will look for another Olympic berth in the event. In 2020(1), Walsh won silver in the event in a 2:08.65 while Douglass won bronze in a 2:09.04.
Split Comparison:
|Douglass
|Walsh
|Douglass PB (2024 Worlds)
|
Walsh PB (2022 Worlds)
|Fly
|28.12
|28.12
|26.81
|27.29
|Back
|32.79
|32.3
|33.23
|32.06
|Breast
|37.44
|37.35
|36.8
|36.84
|Free
|29.41
|30.22
|30.21
|30.94
|2:07.76
|2:07.99
|2:07.05
|2:07.13
The two were tied at the 50 mark, both out in conservative 28.12s on the butterfly leg. Douglass took her butterfly leg out slower than before but worked the backstroke and freestyle legs of the race. Walsh also was slower on the butterfly leg but saved up for the freestyle leg.
These two are crazy! I am so hyped up for this olympic trials! I feel USA is gonna dominate at Olympics, hopefully🤞
take a second off for each of them for trials.
Douglass and W1 looking very good at this meet. Curzan and W2 not so much…
you know the bar is high when a 24.46 50 free and 56.65 is considered not very good
Dang! I want Walsh AND Douglass to both get Olympic Gold in the 200 IM. That semi in the 50 free is a pesky complication for Douglass. This reminds me to restate my idea that there ought to be a fair way to eliminate semis. I know there are lots of stories like … #16 (or even an alternate) coming back to win the whole thing. But how often? And would the best swimmers cut it so close if they know they had to make Top 8?
If we want our very best to swim their very best, we ought to help them get through a long meet without having to swim eighteen times. One truly ‘out there’ idea… Read more »
I agree we need to get rid of semis, but only for stroke 200s. It makes sense for 50 free because of the amount of entrants, but for events like the 200 fly where its possible there are only 16 entrants, semis are useless and detrimental.
I love this picture of them they’re literally a carbon copy of each other. Arms in identical places, taking the same step, same expression on their faces lol.
does anyone know what Gretchen went in the 100?
53.80
Very promising backstroke leg from KD, looks like she’s really working that weakness. Also promising freestyle from Alex, looked smooth and not like she was dying. Wasn’t expecting Alex to outsplit KD on the breaststroke, tbh
Very interesting race. I’d be surprised if they swim this race the same way at trials. But the free legs were impressive.