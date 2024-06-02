Kate Douglass (2:07.76) And Alex Walsh (2:07.99) Battle It Out In 200 IM

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh were neck and neck tonight next to each other in the 200 IM. Douglass earned the win in a 2:07.76 ahead of Walsh who swam a 2:07.99.

The two lead the US women so far this season in the event. Douglass stands at the top American as she swam a 2:07.05 at the 2024 World Championships in Doha. That time also stands as a personal best. Walsh’s season best is a 2:07.63 that she swam back in January at the Pro Series stop in Knoxville. The two are the only swimmers to be under the 2:08 mark this season.

Walsh has confirmed the event will be in her lineup at US Olympic Trials in just two weeks. Douglass has said before that she is between the 50 freestyle and the 200 IM. Semifinals of the women’s 50 freestyle occur right before the final of the 200 IM at Trials.

Both swimmers will look for another Olympic berth in the event. In 2020(1), Walsh won silver in the event in a 2:08.65 while Douglass won bronze in a 2:09.04.

Split Comparison:

Douglass Walsh Douglass PB (2024 Worlds) Walsh PB (2022 Worlds) Fly 28.12 28.12 26.81 27.29 Back 32.79 32.3 33.23 32.06 Breast 37.44 37.35 36.8 36.84 Free 29.41 30.22 30.21 30.94 2:07.76 2:07.99 2:07.05 2:07.13

The two were tied at the 50 mark, both out in conservative 28.12s on the butterfly leg. Douglass took her butterfly leg out slower than before but worked the backstroke and freestyle legs of the race. Walsh also was slower on the butterfly leg but saved up for the freestyle leg.