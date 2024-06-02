Gretchen Walsh Swims 53.80 100 Freestyle On Final Night Of NCAP Qualifier

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

Gretchen Walsh was 0.04 seconds faster than her time in prelims as she swam a 53.80 in the 100 freestyle to win the event in finals.

Walsh currently sits as the #4 American this season in the event as her season best stands at a 53.17 from last month’s Pro Series- San Antonio. Her personal best is a 53.14 that she swam to finish 3rd at 2023 US Summer Nationals, going on to qualify for the 2023 Worlds roster.

Finishing behind Walsh tonight was Maxine Parker who swam a 55.74, faster than her prelims swim of a 55.84. Parker swam a 56.14 in finals at the meet a year ago before going on to swim a personal best of a 53.51 at US Summer Nationals.

Also winning on the women’s side was Claire Curzan who touched first in the 200 backstroke in a 2:09.50. Curzan currently sits as the #2 swimmer in the US this season in the event as she swam a 2:05.77 in the event at the 2024 World Championships. Also highlighting the 200 backstroke was 16 year old Virginia Hinds who just missed the Olympic Trials cut of a 2:13.69 this morning. Tonight, she swam to a best time of a 2:13.14 to pick up her first Trials cut.

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Virginia commit David King who swam to another best time in the 200 backstroke. King came into the season with a best time of a 2:02.07, off of the Trials cut that stands at a 2:01.69. At the end of April, he earned the Trials cut swimming to a 2:01.16. Then, just two weeks ago, he swam to another best time in the event with a 2:01.11. Now, he has his best time down to a 2:00.09.

Also winning an event on the men’s side was Connor Boyle who swam to a 50.86 in the 100 freestyle. His best time stands at a 49.22 in the event which is below the Trials cut of a 49.99. His best time is from July 2022 though, which is prior to when qualification began.

Matt Styczen won the men’s 200 IM in a 2:04.97, just over two seconds off of his best time of a 2:02.84 that he swam at the end of last summer. His best time is under the Trials cut that stands at a 2:03.49. The final win on the men’s side came in the mixed 1500 freestyle as Wilson Tuttle swam to a 15:57.28, about six seconds off his best time.