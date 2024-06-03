Ireland’s Matthew Walsh-Hussey Sends Commitment to Michigan for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Irish swimmer Matthew Walsh-Hussey has committed to the University of Michigan beginning this fall, giving the Wolverines added depth in the freestyle and backstroke departments next season.

Walsh-Hussey is coming off a strong showing at the Irish Olympic Trials last month, placing 3rd in the 50-meter backstroke (personal-best 26.33), 4th in the 100 back (personal-best 56.24), and 8th in both the 50 free (23.63) and 100 free (52.26). He won the SCM 100 back title at last December’s Irish Winter Championships with a personal-best 54.31, dropping more than half a second off his previous best from 2022.

Walsh-Hussey also competed at the European U23 Championships last August, placing 60th in the 100 free (52.09).

“I am extremely excited and grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan to continue my academic and swimming career,” Walsh-Hussey said. “I cannot thank my family, coaches, friends, teammates and the NAC Swim Club enough for their unwavering support over the years as I know I wouldn’t be in this privileged position without them. Thank you Coach Matt Bowe and Coach Aaron Bell for giving me this opportunity. Go Blue!! 〽️”

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY)

50 free – 23.07 (20.06)

100 free – 50.67 (44.20)

50 back – 26.33 (23.18)

100 back – 56.24 (49.58)

Walsh-Hussey’s best converted LCM times would have squeaked him into the C-finals of the 50 free and 100 free at February’s Big Ten Championships while coming up just short in the 100 back. While he appears to have started as a freestyle specialist, he is now a rapidly improving backstroker, having dropped almost two seconds in 2023 and more than a second so far this year.

Half of Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class are international talents heading into British head coach Matt Bowe‘s second season at the helm of the program. Britain’s Henry Gray, Israel’s Inbar Danziger, and Canada’s Lorne Wigginton will join Walsh-Hussey along with domestic recruits Rian Herrmann, William Savarese, Thomas Farney, and Tyler Tannenberger.

The Wolverines placed 3rd at February’s Big Ten Championships with 1,153.5 points, behind only Ohio State (1,226) and Indiana (1,520).

