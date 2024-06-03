Wisconsin’s Ben Wiegand Earns Olympic Trials Cut With 22.77 50 Freestyle In Time Trial

2024 JACK PETTINGER INVITATIONAL

On his fourth 50 freestyle of the weekend, Ben Wiegand earned the 50 freestyle US Olympic Trials cut as he swam a 22.77. That earned Wiegand his first Olympic Trials cut.

That was just under the cut of a 22.79 which he just missed by 0.01 on Friday night. In addition to swimming a 22.80 on Friday, Wiegand time trialed the event swimming a 23.15 and then swam a 23.17 to lead the event in the timed finals version of the event this afternoon.

Also earning Trials cuts in a time trial was Maddie Waggoner and Alivia Lindorfer in the 800 freestyle. Waggoner swam to a 8:41.17 while Lindorfer swam a 8:42.36. The cut is a 8:45.79. Lindorfer’s swim was also faster than her old best time of a 8:47.36 at the end of last summer. Lindorfer just finished her senior season with the Badgers.

Earning her 4th Olympic Trials cut was Elle Braun who also competed collegiately for the Badgers. Braun swam to a 2:00.54 in the 200 freestyle, under the cut of a 2:00.89. Her previous best time stood at a 2:04.69 back from 2022. She extended her freestyle range as she already had the Trials cuts in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles.

Notably after competing in two events each yesterday, Beata Nelson and Phoebe Bacon did not compete today. Top recruit Maggie Wanezek also did not compete today after swimming yesterday.