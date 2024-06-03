13 Year Old Gabi Brito Earns Olympic Trials Cut With 25.42 50 Freestyle, #4 13-14 All-Time

2024 California Summer Sizzler

June 1-3, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2024 CA CITI Summer Sizzler

13 year old Gabi Brito is on a roll as she swam to another best time in the 50 freestyle, this time earning the US Olympic Trials cut. Brito swam to a 25.42, faster than the cut that stands at a 25.69.

Last weekend, Brito swam to a best time of a 25.71 in the event, just missing the Olympic Trials cut. Despite missing the qualification for the time being, Brito still made history as she became the fastest 13 year old ever, sitting ahead of Kate Douglass who swam a 25.80 back in 2015. Douglass has since gone on to become the American Record holder in the event.

Even at the age of 13, Brito also moves up the rankings in the 13-14 age group all-time. Brito was t-11th with her 25.71 from last weekend but now moves all the way up to #4 all-time.

Top 5 13-14 Girls 50 LCM Freestyle All-Time

Rylee Erisman, 24.98 (2024) Missy Franklin, 25.23 (2009) Lia Neal, 25.38 (2009) Gabi Brito, 25.42 (2024) Anya Goeders, 25.52 (2015)

In addition to being the fastest 13-year old ever, Brito also set a new Southern California LSC record. She broke the old record last weekend. The record used to belong to 12-time Olympic medalist Dara Torres who swam a 26.04 in 1982.

Brito has had huge drops in the 50 freestyle over the last year. As of the beginning of June 2023, her best time was a 27.36 from 2022. At the end of her long course season in Summer 2023, she swam a 26.86 which stood as her best time until April.

Gabi is the younger sister to Bella Brito who was ranked as the #14 recruit last May. Bella is committed to USC beginning next fall.