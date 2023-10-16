USC Secures Verbal Commitment from #14 Bella Brito for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Bella Brito from Santa Monica, California, has announced her intention to remain in-state to swim and study at the University of Southern California beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“Diving into the next chapter with my verbal commitment to the University of Southern California! ❤️💛 Immense gratitude for my family who has been my biggest supporters throughout this whole journey, a big thank you to my friends and teammates who have cheered me on, and forever grateful to my coaches for helping me discover what I am capable of. Special shoutout to the amazing USC coaching staff for welcoming me to the Trojan family. See you in 2025! Fight on✌️”

Brito, who swims for the club team Beach Cities Swimming, is our #14 pick on the Way Too Early List of top recruits from the high school class of 2025. She is one of the top breaststrokers in the cohort and has a sub-2 minute 200 IM in her repertoire. She also owns times in the 50/100/200 free that could earn her spots on several USC relays.

At her first National Championships in the summer of 2022, a 15-year-old Brito placed 7th in the U18 final of the women’s 50 free (26.75) and 8th in the U18 100 breast (1:12.31). She also competed in the 100 free and placed 64th in prelims with 57.74. She earned the “Phillips 66 Hometown Hero Award” for her performances. She had swum her best times in those events, while still 14, earlier in the spring, going 26.34/57.33 in the free, 2:39.05 in the 200 breast, and 2:22.08 in the 200 IM. Last long course season, she notched a PB of 1:12:02 in the 100 breast at MVN’s Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions.

Most of her best SCY performances to date also come from 2022. She went 1:00.06 in the 100 breast (the #2 performance all-time for 13-14 girls) and 54.16 in the 100 fly at CA/NV Sectionals in March; 55.62/2:01.10 in the 100/200 back at Kevin Perry in November; and 49.27 in the 100 free and 2:10.15 in the 200 breast at Winter Juniors West in December. Her 200 breast time ranks #21 on the all-time list for 15-16s. Since turning 15, her fastest 100 breast time has been 1:00.21, which ranks #28 in the age group.

Brito will take the baton from NCAA champion Kaitlyn Dobler. Five years ago, when she announced her commitment to USC, Dobler’s events and times were quite similar to Brito’s: 50 free (22.35), 100 free (49.50), 100 breast (59.17), 200 breast (2:11.49), 100 fly (55.11), and 200 IM (2:01.74). During her time in Troy, she has since dropped to 21.92/48.69 in the free, 56.93/2:05.66 in the breast, 53.19 in the fly, and 2:00.44 in the IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:00.06

200 breast – 2:10.15

200 IM – 1:58.95

50 free – 22.88

100 free – 49.27

200 free – 1:48.86

100 fly – 54.16

100 back – 55.62

