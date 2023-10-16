Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bella Sims Compares and Contrasts Florida Training and Sandpiper Training

FLORIDA VS. VIRGINIA

  • Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
  • Stephen C. O’Connell Center
    • Gainesville, Florida
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • All races uploaded to SwimSwam
  • Results on MeetMobile: “UF vs. VIRGINIA”
  • Editor’s note: everyone is wearing practice suits, including pros.

Last Friday in Gainesville, Bella Sims swam the 100 back (51.79), 200 Back (1:52.49), and 100 fly (52.09), winning the 200 and taking 2nd in both 100s. After the meet, Sims spoke on her races, her transition to Florida from the Sandpipers of Nevada, and racing Caeleb Dressel in kick sets.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!