European Juniors Finalist Levente Balogh Commits to Virginia Tech For 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Levente Balogh from Hungary has announced his commitment to Virginia Tech to continue his academic and athletic careers beginning this fall in the 2024-2025 school year.

I am extremely proud and beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Virginia Tech! I could never find a better place to continue my athletic and academic career! I could have never achieved what I have achieved without my family, my girlfriend, my coaches, my friends and my school, so I am super thankful for you all! Thank you for coach Albert and coach Sergio as well, for helping me on the way to make a dream turn to reality. Can’t wait to start this new exciting stage of my life. GO HOKIES!!

Balogh swims for Kobanya Sport Club and has represented Hungary at numerous international level competitions. Last October, he swam at the Budapest World Cup stop finishing 8th in the 200 fly final after swimming a 2:00.46 in prelims. His best time in the event of a 1:59.58 is from July 2023 when he finished 4th at European Juniors. At 2023 Euro Juniors, he just missed finaling in the 200 back as he swam a 2:01.18 for 10th.

Balogh’s best LCM times with SCY conversions are:

100 fly: 54.56 (47.89)

200 fly: 1:59.58 (1:45.20)

100 back: 55.73 (49.12)

200 back: 2:00.35 (1:46.26)

The Virginia Tech men finished 3rd at the 2024 ACC Championships. Youssef Ramadan notably won the 100 butterfly ACC title in a 44.06. It took a 46.76 to final in the 100 fly. The Hokie men went on to finish 9th at 2024 NCAAs.

Based on his best converted times, Balogh would already final at ACCs in the 200 fly as it took a 1:46.47 to ‘C’ final and a 1:45.01 to ‘B’ final. Rising junior Carl Bloebaum was the team’s highest finisher in the 200 fly as he was 7th in a 1:42.90. It took a 1:44.64 to final in the 200 backstroke.

Balogh will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2028 along with Alex Lineberry, Kyle Algrim, Eli Martin, Danny Bishop, Pablo Silva, H.T. Tragle, JC Gordon, and Hayden Sunman. Although Balogh is the only international commit in his class so far, the team had nine international men this past season.