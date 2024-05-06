Psych Sheets Drop For 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials

2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials

May 13-19, 2024

Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre – Toronto, Ontario

LCM (50 meters)

The pre-scratch psych sheets for the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials were released on Monday with one week to go until the seven-day competition gets underway from the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

The psych sheets confirm Summer McIntosh‘s reported entry list of seven events, which includes the women’s 100 free and 100 back and is missing the 800 free.

McIntosh owns the top seed in six of her entries, the five races she won at the 2023 Trials (200 free, 400 free, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM) along with the 100 free, while she ranks 3rd in the 100 back behind Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm.

McIntosh’s entries give her the option of doing one race per day, as there are no semi-finals at the Trials.

McIntosh’s Trials Schedule

Monday – 400 free

– 400 free Tuesday – 200 free

– 200 free Wednesday – 100 back

– 100 back Thursday – 400 IM

– 400 IM Friday – 100 free

– 100 free Saturday – 200 fly

– 200 fly Sunday – 200 IM

However, looking ahead to Paris, it’s tough to imagine McIntosh racing the 100 back even if she were to qualify, as the semis fall during the same session as the 200 free and 400 IM finals. We could see the 17-year-old race the 100 free in Toronto, maybe just a heats swim, to solidify a spot on the 400 free relay (though that’s not in question).

Other notable entrants include Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck, who have won medals at the last two Olympics but have recently dealt with injuries and changed training bases, raising some uncertainty on their form.

Ruck has been competing frequently since joining Arizona State’s pro group, however, and is coming off a 5th-place finish in the women’s 50 free at the 2024 World Championships. Oleksiak, who moved to Mission Viejo last year, hasn’t competed as much but showed progression from the Westmont Pro Swim in March to last month’s Canadian Open.

Both swimmers have entered the women’s 50, 100 and 200 free, and Ruck will also take on the 100 back.

Mary-Sophie Harvey has been on an impressive run of form of late and has opted to enter five races, including the event she’s seen significant progress in this year, the 200 free.

NOTABLE ENTRIES

Women

On the men’s side, Josh Liendo is the lone swimmer coming off a medal-winning performance at the 2023 World Championships, taking silver in the 100 fly, and he’s set to race the 50, 100 and 200 free along with the 100 fly.

Newly-minted world champion Finlay Knox, who won an upset title in the men’s 200 IM in Doha, holds a whopping six entries at the meet, possibly with eyes on a few free relay berths to go along with the 200 IM (and maybe the 100 fly or 100 breast) individually.

Fresh off a standout freshman year in the NCAA, Ilya Kharun has taken on a relatively light program with four entries. He’ll race both fly events as expected, and is also scheduled to go in the 100 free, with a relay spot on the line, and the 50 free, which was his third event (along with the 100/200 fly) at the NCAA Championships.

Notably missing is Ruslan Gaziev, a prominent piece of the 400 free relay in the past who was sanctioned by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport earlier this year.

NOTABLE ENTRIES

Men

The competition will run all of the next week, May 13-19, from the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre in the Ontario capital.