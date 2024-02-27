2023 100 Free Big Ten Champion Ruslan Gaziev Will NOT Compete For Ohio State At Big Tens

Ohio State 5th year Ruslan Gaziev will not compete for the Buckeyes this week as the team hosts the 2024 Big Ten Championships. Gaziev will not compete due to “a matter currently before the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport,” Ohio State University said in statement to SwimSwam.

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) most prominently, though not exclusively, deals with matters related to World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) compliance.

Gaziev competes internationally for Canada. He most recently represented Canada at the 2023 World Championships where he competed on the country’s relays. Gaziev competed in prelims for Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 4×100 free where the finals relay went on to finish 4th.

Gaziev’s season best of a 49.32 from the US Open Championships in the LCM 100 free sits at #4 for Canadian’s so far this season. Notably, Markus Thormeyer returned in February 2023 from a 12-month doping suspension. Thormeyer swam in finals of the men’s 4×100 free relay that finished 4th at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the same relay Gaziev swam in prelims on.

Thormeyer has not raced since his suspension ended.

The absence of Gaziev is a huge blow to the Buckeye men who finished 2nd at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. Gaziev was one of two Ohio State swimmers to win an individual Big Ten title a year ago as he won the 100 freestyle in a 41.38. The only other swimmer to win a Big Ten title last year was Charlie Clark who won the 1650 free.

In addition to his individual win, Gaziev anchored the team’s winning 200 medley relay. Gaziev anchored in a 18.56, the fastest of the field.

The Buckeye men finished about 300 points behind the Indiana men a year ago to earn a second place finish. Michigan finished third as a team, about 100 points behind the Buckeyes. Gaziev is currently Ohio State’s fastest 50 and 100 freestyler as well as the 2nd fastest 200 freestyler this season. He also holds the fastest 100 free time in the Big Ten Conference so far this season.